CavsCorner - Virginia will be without four this season, including DL Faumui





Shortly after the Wahoos returned to Charlottesville late in the summer, Bronco Mendenhall was somewhat vague when discussing the players who were not with the team. He said as many as five were away, some due to COVID or other reasons, but declined to give specifics.

Over time, though, it’s been impossible for the questions to not come up. After confirming that sophomore running back Mike Hollins was among them last week, Mendenhall confirmed the others during a media availability this morning: DL Aaron Faumui, DB Tenyeh Dixon, and WR Dorien Goddard.

A fifth player, DL Ben Smiley, returned to Grounds on Wednesday and Mendenhall said was going through quarantine before rejoining the team.

So, what does the loss of these four players mean for Virginia?

The biggest loss individually is likely to be Faumui. A late addition to UVa’s 2018 recruiting class, the 6-foot-1, 285 pounder had a stellar rookie campaign and then built on that last fall. He had one of his biggest games of the season to help UVa win the Commonwealth Cup, as his seven tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks were huge in the victory over Virginia Tech. On the year, he had eight tackles for loss (fourth on the team) and four sacks to go with 33 tackles.

Without him, and assuming Smiley can add depth once he’s in playing shape down the road after clearing quarantine, the Cavaliers will still have a solid group of defensive linemen in sixth-year senior captain Richard Burney, senior Mandy Alonso, sophomore Jowon Briggs, redshirt sophomore Jordan Redmond, and newcomers like JMU grad transfer Adeeb Atariwa and first-years Nusi Malani and Jahmeer Carter.

Beyond the loss of Faumui in 2020, UVa will also have to contend with the lack of depth at running back. In that respect, Hollins’ absence might have the biggest overall impact because it leaves Virginia with just junior Wayne Taulapapa, Towson grad transfer Shane Simpson, and walk-on up and comer Perris Jones. As of now, Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker is still hoping he might be able to play right away, but his initial waiver request and subsequent appeal have been denied.

Though Hollins played in 12 of UVa’s 14 games last fall, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Louisiana native didn’t see extended time from scrimmage. The rookie runner had eight carries for 27 yards and a score against Liberty and rushed for a TD in his first career carry earlier in the year against W&M. But he finished with just 21 total carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns as a first-year.

Lastly, Dixon and Goddard played sparingly in 2019 but would have provided depth both in the secondary and at receiver, respectively.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound DB, Dixon saw time in nine games last year but was used primarily on special teams. He finished with three tackles on the year.

The addition of JMU grad transfer D’Angelo Amos as well as the versatility of De’Vante Cross should help UVa absorb Dixon’s loss this season, especially as the program looks for a full-time replacement for Bryce Hall at corner. The Hoos seem to have plenty of options, especially at safety.

An early enrollee, Goddard played in four games in 2019 (Pitt, W&M, Notre Dame, and Duke) but also saw most of his work on special teams. He didn’t catch any passes as a rookie and ultimately retained his redshirt.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder was seen as someone UVa could lean on to replace Hasise Dubois, though the emergence of rookie Lavel Davis gives the team a big body on the outside. The addition of SFU grad transfer Ra’Shaun Henry, who caught 90 passes last year, (as well as Simpson’s potential to help in the passing game) will help UVa not only absorb the loss of Goddard but also the season-ending injury to Dontayvion Wicks.

Lastly, Virginia was fortunate to have Smiley report this week as well as to have two German players—offensive lineman Kariem Al Soufi and quarterback-turned-reciever Luke Wentz—arrive in Charlottesville after rumors swirled they all would opt out as well.



