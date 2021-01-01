CavsCorner - VT/UVa game postponed due to COVID-19

From the ACC:





The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at Virginia men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The postponement follows a positive test by a Virginia men’s basketball staff member, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on the ACC.com (full report).



