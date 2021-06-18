Wahoos are back where they feel the program belongs: In Omaha

Nic Kent’s first instinct was to run to double-play partner Max Cotier for an embrace. Then came the dogpile. Having already witnessed some of the program’s most indelible postgame celebrations firsthand, he was in the stands at Disharoon Park the day Chris Taylor sent the Wahoos to the 2011 College World Series with his walk-off hit against UC Irvine. Four years later, Kent was there again when Ernie Clement did the same thing with a walk-off against Maryland.

Now it was his turn to pile on top of teammates at the pitcher’s mound in the moments following a come-from-behind 5-2 win against Dallas Baptist in Monday’s deciding game of the Columbia Super Regional.

Was it all Kent dreamed it would be?

Initially the Wahoos’ shortstop said, “The dogpile was a lot of fun.” But then Kent reconsidered.

“It was fun for like the first three seconds and then it was just, kind of trying to breathe,” he admitted with a laugh. “You have all these big pitchers jumping on you, you can’t breathe. Once everybody got off it was a little more fun.”

That win on Monday clinched Virginia’s fifth all-time appearance at the College World Series. He and the Cavaliers open pool play at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 3 national seed Tennessee. Two other national seeds, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Mississippi State, are the other teams in UVa’s double-elimination pool.

Kent grew up 10 minutes from Disharoon Park and started attending games when he was in middle school. His favorite players as a kid were Taylor and Keith Werman. He was following along intently as the Wahoos made their first-ever CWS in 2009, plus the program’s runs to Omaha in 2011 and 2014.

Shortly after watching the 2015 team win its first-ever national championship in baseball, the then freshman at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville committed to the Cavaliers.

“Ever since watching those games when I was a kid I wanted to come here,” he said. “So when they offered me the opportunity to come here, I took it right away.”

Kent may be the hometown kid but he’s just one of the current players who grew up watching the Wahoos on the national platform. Third baseman Zack Gelof got to see the Cavaliers play in-person in 2014 while in Omaha for a travel baseball tournament. That same year, after right fielder Kyle Teel caught the Hoos and Vanderbilt in the CWS Finals during an emergency room visit, Virginia became his “dream school.”

Center fielder Chris Newell also vividly remembers UVa and Vandy colliding in those back-to-back finals appearances in 2014 and 2015, when the two schools traded national titles.

“As a high schooler looking to go somewhere, that’s kind of the ideal place you want to go,” said Newell, who committed to Virginia the summer after his freshman year in 2016.

“Obviously it played a huge part in getting me here,” he added. “I still remember sitting in my living room watching them play in Omaha, and then going to win Omaha the next year. It’s something that always had stayed in the back of my head. It’s always been a dream of mine to put this uniform on and try and do the same thing that 2015 team did and bring home a national championship.”

This current postseason run marks Virginia’s first trip back to Omaha since that 2015 national title. Since breaking through for the first time in 2009, the program has maintained a regular presence on college baseball’s biggest stage. UVa’s five CWS appearances in that span are most among ACC programs, and the Hoos have won the league’s lone championship. Four other programs—Vandy, Texas, Arkansas, and TCU—have also made five appearances since 2009; only Florida, with seven, has more.

“It’s vital to the success of our program, the future success,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said, pointing out that most of his current players committed when they were freshmen or sophomores in high school.

But prior to the team’s six wins over the past two weeks, no one on the current roster had played any postseason college baseball. That wasn’t the plan when any of them committed and changing it had served as motivation for those current players in recent seasons.

Senior left-hander Andrew Abbott was a first-year in 2018 when Virginia missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time under O’Connor. He turned down the New York Yankees the summer after his senior year at Halifax County High School to pitch for the home-state Hoos. The All-American will get the start in Sunday’s pool play opener against Tennessee.

“The best way to describe it is we started off slow and now we’ve turned the corner,” Abbott said during Friday’s College World Series videoconference. “Being a part of those teams under Oak that didn’t reach the postseason, it definitely fueled the fire for this year and years to come to set the UVa standard again.”

Kent and Gelof were among the recruits who arrived a year after Abbott, when the team again failed to reach a regional. Kent says they’ve often talked as a group about getting the program “back to where it’s been.”

“I think it’s because a lot of us committed in 2014 and 2015, when UVa was in the finals,” he explained, “so I think we all had that expectation of, we want to go to Omaha and win. So it was just getting back to that UVa way.”

By the time Newell was a high school senior in Pennsylvania, he was considered one of the top 100 prospects in the 2019 MLB Draft by MLB.com. He chose to bypass pro baseball to play at UVa, telling O’Connor that his goal was to help the Hoos return to national prominence.

“The main thing that I told him was that I wanted to come here and help this team get back to the level of play they were used to, and back to the Omaha-caliber program,” Newell said. “It’s something that I’m gonna take pride in for a long time and I’m sure everyone else is too. One of our goals is to make it, and obviously our biggest one is to win it.”

“They came here with a belief and an expectation that going to Omaha was a reality, that it could happen,” O’Connor added. “That’s pretty cool. That’s important.”

Hired before the 2004 season, O’Connor’s first 14 teams at UVa all reached the postseason. He has long taken pride in the fact that starting with 2005-2006, the program had a run of 10 straight recruiting classes appear at the CWS. The final class in that stretch was the 2014-2015 group that included Pavin Smith, Adam Haseley ,and Ernie Clement, who as first-years helped the Wahoos win their national championship.

After that title run, UVa failed to advance beyond regional weekend in both 2016 and 2017. Those back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 without NCAA Tournament appearances halted the program’s postseason streak then COVID-19 abruptly wiped out most of last year’s schedule in mid-March.

Recruits who are currently freshmen or sophomores in high school—the same age when many of the UVa’s current players committed—were in third or fourth grade when the Wahoos won it all in 2015. This year’s team ended a five-year drought between Omaha appearances, O’Connor’s longest since first getting there in his sixth season.

Monday’s win against DBU came at an ideal time, he said. After getting home after midnight, the staff was back at Disharoon Park hosting 18 recruits on Tuesday. He had plenty of big news to promote.

“It continues to send the message out there in recruiting that that can happen here,” O’Connor said, “that Omaha can happen here in a Virginia Cavalier uniform.”



