CHARLOTTESVILLE — A win is a win is a win, the old saying may go. But No. 21 UVa didn’t look all that victorious in Saturday night’s 28-17 win over Old Dominion.

The Wahoos made just enough plays to come all the way back from 17-0 in the first half and moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 in large part because the Monarchs opened the door.

A key 4th and short at its own 29-yard line came up empty and the Cavaliers took over with 10:54 left to play trailing 17-14. Two plays later, Wayne Taulapapa ran it in from the 7-yard line to put Virginia up for good.

On the ensuing drive, ODU (1-2) went three and out and three plays later, UVa slammed the door shut when Bryce Perkins hit Joe Reed for a 25-yard TD that made it an 11-point game.

In all, though, UVa’s offense struggled. The Cavaliers were outgunned 270 to 244 while ODU dominated time of possession 35:16 to 24:44.

Old Dominon got it going right from the opening kick, which was returned deep into UVa territory before coming back thanks to a hold. But that didn’t slow the Monarchs much, as they put together an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a 21-yard field goal by Nick Rice.

After the Hoos couldn't do anything with their opening possession, ODU extended the lead to 10-0 thanks to a five-play, 48-yard drive that ended with Stone Smartt’s 10-yard TD run with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers committed a false start on the ensuing drive, setting them up in 3rd and long. After UVa punted, Old Dominion again made short work of the Wahoo defense. The Monarchs went 89 yards on nine plays in 4:50 to take a 17-0 lead. The scoring play, a 47-yard TD pass from Smartt to Matt Geiger with 10:32 left until the break, stunned both the Virginia defense and the crowd at Scott Stadium.

At that point in the game, ODU had a commanding 196-18 advantage in total yards and a 14:28 to 5:00 advantage in time of possession.

But the Hoos showed some signs of life on the ensuing kickoff, as Reed returned it to the ODU 33-yard line. And then another big sign of life from the Hoos came on a 4th and 2 from the 8, as Perkins evaded a rusher and then strolled into the end zone to make it 17-7 with 6:57 left in the quarter. The run capped a six-play, 33-yard scoring drive for UVa.



The home team got a much needed three-and-out on ODU’s next possession but after talking over at their 39-yard line after the punt with 4:35 left, the Wahoos couldn’t do anything with it and the half eventually ended (despite a turnover on downs at midfield by UVa with less than a minute left) with the Monarchs up 10.

The Cavaliers got the ball to start the second half and didn’t do anything on that drive but the defense was ready to pounce. On ODU’s next possession, Charles Snowden got pressure on QB Stone Smartt and forced him into an errant throw, one that landed in the belly of Zane Zandier, who rumbled 22 yards for the pick-6 with 10:00 left in the third.

UVa got a stop on the next drive but its own possession ended nine plays deep without any points after Keion White blocked a 37-yard FG attempt by Brian Delaney.

With 12:27 left and down three, Virginia needed its defense to step up and that’s what it did, forcing ODU’s Bobby Wilder to make the call on that 4th down that turned the tide.

Snowden finished with a team-high 15 tackles (3.5 for loss) along with two sacks while Jordan Mack added nine tackles, six solo, along with a sack. Matt Gahm also had nine tackles (one for loss) as well. The defense held ODU to just 46 yards of offense after halftime.

Perkins finished 15 for 24 passing for just 175 yards and the one TD while Reed had a team-high four receptions for 40 yards. Perkins also ran for a net of 35 yards and a touchdown, UVa’s first points of the night with 6:57 left until halftime.