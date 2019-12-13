The WAR ROOM is back and this quick-hitting edition is full of football recruiting scoop!

The first signing period begins on Wednesday so naturally UVa is looking to host an intriguing group of visitors starting today. As the final weekend gets underway, word is that the Cavaliers are expecting to entertain several prospects that they would not doubt love to add in 2020. We’ll dive into those as well as tell you about one commit who is taking an OV elsewhere before we give you the latest on a key offensive line target who is as of this writing expected to sign next week.

This WAR ROOM is a must read for any Virginia fan!





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out what's in this week's edition of the WAR ROOM.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



