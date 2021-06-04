WAR ROOM -- 6.4.21





The WAR ROOM is (finally!) back and this quick-hitting edition is full of football recruiting scoop!

The dead period is dead, visits are finally underway, and it’s going to be an interesting weekend in Charlottesville to say the least. We’ve got the intel on who will be in town and we’ll break down each situation heading into their respective trips. And we’ll also touch on a recent offer that could have big implications for 2022 class.

This WAR ROOM is a must read for any Virginia fan!





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out what's in this week's edition of the WAR ROOM.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



