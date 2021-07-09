WAR ROOM -- 7.9.21





The WAR ROOM is (finally!) back and this quick-hitting edition is full of basketball recruiting scoop!

With the arrival of July, coaches can finally be back on the road during grassroots events and the first of the month’s three live periods is officially underway. We’ll give you some info on UVa’s targets, how things are stacking up in 2022 and beyond, and what the tea leaves are saying about the big picture.

This WAR ROOM is a must read for any Virginia fan!





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out what's in this week's edition of the WAR ROOM.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



