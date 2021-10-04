Watch: 5-star OT Zach Rice breaks down his recruitment & decision timeline
Five-star Zach Rice is having a hard time sorting out his commitment. The Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy offensive tackle has zeroed in on Virginia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Alabama but he is wrestling with this difficult decision.
In the video above, Rice breaks down the latest in his recruitment, where each of his five finalists stand, and his commitment timeline.
RIVALS' REACTION...
