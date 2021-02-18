CavsCorner - Weekend rotation set for the Wahoos as opener looms

Andrew Abbott has been given the ball in key late-game situations throughout his Virginia baseball career. This weekend, the left-hander will instead be on the mound to open his senior season.

UVa coach Brian O’Connor announced Thursday morning that Abbott will get the opening day start for the Wahoos, as they host UConn for three games at Disharoon Park.

As of that announcement, that season opener was still scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Disharoon Park.

Griff McGarry, a fourth-year right-hander who had gotten the previous two opening day assignments for the Hoos, will start Saturday against the Huskies. Junior right-hander Mike Vasil will start the series finale. He’s also back in the Cavaliers’ opening weekend rotation for a third straight season.

“Obviously those guys all have some really great experience,” O’Connor said. “It’s been well documented about Abbott’s move to the rotation, and then the guy that was starting for you on Fridays last year, McGarry, is moving to Game 2, at least this weekend. And then, candidly, Mike Vasil, if you look at statistics, he was our most consistent starter last year.”

McGarry went 1-1 in his two opening day starts, losing to Vanderbilt in 2019 and then picking up a win with five innings of one-hit, shutout ball against Oklahoma last year. He’s got a 6-7 record and 4.55 ERA overall in 28 career appearances, including 17 starts, most on the current staff.

Opponents were hitting an ACC-low .079 last season against McGarry, who finished the shortened season 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA. He also struck out a team-high 31 batters in 20 innings. But with 89 walks in 91 career innings, including 19 last year, control has plagued the right-hander throughout his UVa career.

Vasil is 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 17 career appearances, including 16 starts. He looked like he was taking a step forward in his development when last season stopped, ending the year with a 2-0 record and 2.45 ERA in a team-best 22 innings pitched. Vasil lasted six innings in his final three starts of 2020, after hitting that threshold just three times in 12 starts as a freshman.

Despite a combined 33 career starts, neither McGarry nor Vasil has been on the hill for a postseason game, in either the ACC or NCAA tournament.

On Thursday, O’Connor acknowledged that his team’s two most experienced starters still have something to prove entering the 2021 season.

“Now it’s their opportunity to take the next step, and that’s really be a consistent winner,” he said. “Give your team - on days you have your great stuff, or days you have your average stuff - just giving your team a chance to win, every time when you leave the ballgame.”

Abbott and McGarry are both back for their senior years after the COVID-19 outbreak abruptly ended the Cavaliers’ season last March after just 18 games. The pandemic also prompted Major League Baseball to shorten last summer’s draft to just five rounds. Abbott and McGarry would have both been selected had the draft gone its traditional 40 rounds.

Instead, they’re two-thirds of a UVa opening weekend rotation that has combined to throw 279 career innings for the Hoos.

Over the past decade at UVa, only the 2015 (Nathan Kirby, Connor Jones and Waddell combined for 403.1 career innings) and 2011 (Danny Hultzen, Tyler Wilson and Cody Winiarski had pitched a combined 422 innings) team had more career innings among the opening weekend starters.

Friday’s opener will be just the fourth college start for Abbott, who is 8-7 with a 3.24 ERA in 57 career appearances for the Cavaliers. His three previous starts are the fewest for an opening day starter at UVa since McGarry entered the 2019 season with just two career starts, and Brandon Waddell made his college debut on opening day as a freshman in 2013.

But Abbott has worked 108.1 career innings for the Wahoos, the most for a UVa opening day starter since left-hander Daniel Lynch began the 2018 season with 118.1 career innings pitched. Abbott leads all current UVa pitchers in innings pitched, appearances and strikeouts (165). His nine career saves are the most for a UVa opening day starter since Branden Kline took the hill to open the 2012 season with 21 career saves.

Abbott’s longest UVa outing is four innings. He did that twice, in a February midweek start against VMI as a freshman in 2018 and in an April 2019 midweek start against Liberty.

His other career start was a one-inning spot start against Miami as a sophomore. He’s gone at least three innings in 12 of his career relief outings, including a career-high 78 pitchers in 3.2 innings against Pitt during his sophomore season.

Last month, prior to the start of preseason practices, Abbott told reporters that he was focusing on being more efficient with his pitches as he prepared for the increased workload as a full-time starter.

“Being able to go deeper in games,” Abbott said. “(Instead of), say, throwing one inning and only throwing 15 (pitches), I have to be ready to throw five, six, seven, and 75 to 90, or maybe even 100.”

O’Connor said Thursday that none of the Cavaliers’ three weekend starters will be on hard pitch counts, though he didn’t expect any of them to be pushed much further than the 75-80 pitch range each threw during their most recent five-inning outings in preseason scrimmages.

Sophomore lefty Nate Savino was also competing for a weekend rotation spot this preseason. O’Connor said Savino could be an option out of the bullpen against the Huskies this weekend, or start Tuesday’s game at home against VMI.

“I think we have four really great guys,” O’Connor said, “and we’ll do what we have to do to win each game.”



