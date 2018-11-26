If any one of at least seven plays goes Virginia's way on Friday night—and there are likely more depending on how you define this thesis—then the Cavaliers don't lose and I'm writing a very different column.



As was the case in UVa's overtime loss in Atlanta last Saturday, the Wahoos made enough plays to win in Blacksburg but enough to lose this one, too. Make no mistake: The players gave an incredible effort and that shouldn't be lost in the shuffle. But, like it or not, there will always be more expected from this game than any other.

Take away the losing streak and just look at these two teams coming into this year's Commonwealth Cup matchup. One was better and of that there is no doubt. That team didn't win the actual game, though. Sure, you could chalk that up to "that's why they play the game" sorts of mysticism but there are reasons why these games play out the way they do.

As such, there are a lot of reasons why UVa lost and still ways Tech benefited that seem to defy any reason at all.

One big reason is clear: The first-half gameplan offensively appeared from the outside to be a major letdown and in more than one spot in a second half full of offensive flurry, the Cavaliers were too hesitant. And the defense and special teams didn't play well enough to totally overcome those factors.

The team that came out in the second half and played with more aggression offensively, that group proved tough to beat. It allowed the defense to play complimentary football. Only when the Hoos went back in their shell later—first on the possession with 5:11 to play when UVa led by four but gained -1 yard on three plays and then again from the Tech 11-yard line following Charles Snowden's INT with 3:42 left—did UVa lose its momentum and eventually the game.

It's hard for me not to point to that drive from deep in Hokie territory as the story of this loss. Up four with under four left to play, kicking a field goal there does you no good other than perhaps preserving OT; the opponent still has to score a touchdown either way.

UVa ran on 1st down, going with the same sort of quasi-Wildcat look that had worked so well in spots in the second half. Though it lost a yard, it made Tech use its last timeout. But the 2nd down call of a run by Jordan Ellis (to the short side of the field, no less) and the 3rd and 9 call left a lot to be desired. The latter included a blocking TE that, once he comes in motion and then engages, basically means Tech doesn't need to cover the middle of the field. The only two options on the play were Olamide Zaccheaus and Hasise Dubois and they are shading in the direction Bryce Perkins is rolling. The entire middle of Tech's defense has nothing else to do but run to the QB. The play didn't seem to have any real chance and that's why it seemed (from the outside at least) like Virginia was setting up for a field goal. That's unfortunate because if you treat those 11 yards like four-down territory from the start you give yourself a much better chance to win the game.

Score a touchdown right there and UVa ends the streak. Period.

“I was really hopeful for a touchdown there," Bronco Mendenhall said during his postgame presser, "but I thought the field goal would be enough. But it didn’t really change the situation. Before we kicked the field goal, they still needed a touchdown. The long scramble play [by Willis] that was a jump ball and they made the catch on, was a big play.”

He's right, that 45-yard prayer from Ryan Willis to TE Dalton Keene (with Bryce Hall checking him no less) was the catalyst for Tech having any sort of pulse. But the Hokies only had that lifeline because UVa failed to score a TD on the previous possession.

In a game against the Hokies UVa had finally made the kind of big defensive play in the fourth quarter that Tech typically makes. But the Wahoos didn't get seven, one of four trips inside the red zone where they came away with just 10 while the Hokies scored 24 points across their four trips.

That, again, comes back to the strange voodoo that is playcalling and aggression.

There's a lot to Mendenhall's constant refrain of "complimentary football" and it seems obvious that UVa's defense played better when its offense was looking to win the game. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen enough. And going forward, it must.

First in Bobby Dodd and then again in Lane Stadium, the Wahoos learned a valuable lesson the hard way: Winning in November—especially against your archest of arch rivals—is earned not given.



