CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: Even in defeat, Hoos take clear steps forward

The biggest challenge in sports might just be this one: consistency. Doing the work over and over and over and having repetitive success is a standard many aspire toward. That challenge is made a lot easier when teams and players have tangible results to show for that work.

A week ago, Bronco Mendenhall was clear that he was happy to see his team finally get to a play a game and finally have that tangible result to show for the 12 weeks worth of preseason work.

Coming off a 41-23 loss in Death Valley on Saturday night, despite it being in defeat, one could say the same.

This wasn’t the 2019 ACC Championship Game run back. It was very different, including the fact that UVa was without seven players and one full-time coach due to COVID-19. Sure, Trevor Lawrence was still there. And yes, so too was Travis Etienne and a host of talented Clemson players. But UVa was better, even if the Wahoos (1-1, 1-1 ACC) didn’t have the program’s all-time yardage leader back at the helm.

Just as consistency is the hardest thing to achieve in sports, moral victories are the most cliche. And make no mistake: Virginia didn’t go to Death Valley seeking one nor did the Cavaliers head back to Charlottesville with one. But reality isn’t the same as a moral victory and there’s no way in escaping the fact that UVa was a much more competent, much more prepared group this time against Clemson. But what was consistent was the way the team kept punching just as it did in the Orange Bowl.

“We were more prepared, as a coaching staff, our players were certainly more prepared after seeing what Clemson looked like a year ago,” Mendenhall said after the game. “It goes right to the end. I liked our conditioning, our toughness, our resiliency, I liked our execution, but a handful of plays was the difference. A significantly different story than a year ago and that’s how I see it.”

In his second career start and for the first time consistently seeing the kind of speed and skill that Clemson can put on the field, Brennan Armstrong acquitted himself quite well. He went 24 for 43 passing for 270 yards and three scores along with a pair of INTs while also rushing 22 times for 89 yards. He may not have been Lawrence, who had a QB rating of 164.6, but he was still very good, with a 122.3 rating of his own.

And if we’re being honest, outside of a couple of turnovers, Virginia’s offense mostly did the job in Memorial Stadium. The defense, which allowed Clemson to convert eight of its 15 attempts on 3rd down including four of seven that were nine yards or longer, had too many breakdowns and couldn’t get off the field nearly enough. In fact, the Tigers averaged 11.5 yards per attempt on 3rd down.

Simply put, you’re not going to upset the best team in the country if you turn it over or let them convert more than half of its 3rd-down attempts, especially when you’ve done a good job on 1st and 2nd. And those are part of the hard truths that Virginia didn’t shy away from after the game.

“We were anxious to play,” Mendenhall said, “eager to play, and believed we could win. A handful of plays—a handful meaning five or six—were the difference in the game…To Clemson’s credit, they made those plays. Etienne was difficult to tackle and probably the difference in the game, maybe a turnover by us and an interception in the end zone by them. Couple of things, we need to make those plays.”

While the win over Duke last week seemed to be a nice first step for Armstrong as a starter, there was no doubt on Saturday that he’s in a good place and ready to grow.

“He did amazing,” Mendenhall said of his QB. “Brennan is tough mentally and physically. The stage wasn’t too big, the team wasn’t too good. I was really pleased with his mindset, his execution, his leadership. He did a really nice job.”

“The experience was good,” the redshirt sophomore said. “Just looking back, the main thing was we were marching down the field in the second half and that was gonna be a big score for us, you know, get some momentum starting the second half. The pick in the end zone, that would have really swung it honestly. That’s the one thing I look back, the pick in the end zone, that kind of hurt us. I think we would have scored there, would have had good momentum and the outcome of the game, just the score of the game, could have looked a lot different.”

That pick, an attempted throw to Lavel Davis that Andre Booth snagged one handed, was deflating. But the Wahoos certainly never gave up. That’s a credit to guys like Armstrong, whose focus and body language never seemed to wane regardless of the score or how successful the Tigers were on either side of the ball.

“It didn’t take the air out of our sails,” Mendenhall said, “it just was, we kept trying to close within a two-score margin. Great teams have great players that make plays at the right time and the one-handed interception in the corner of the end zone was a great play by a Clemson player. Those are the kind of plays that help you get into the playoffs and help you win championships and help you become a really good program, so really nice play by that corner.”

Not being deterred by those types of plays is similar to not being deterred by these types of results. Virginia heads into the rest of the year having played well against a great team and now gets to put those lessons to good use.

Facing Clemson last year told the Wahoos where they were. Feedback, as Mendenhall likes to call it. So too did it frame the Orange Bowl and the coming offseason.

All told, it was a necessary step to consistency. So too was Saturday night. The question now is: What will the Cavaliers do with it?



