For a matchup that wasn't supposed happen where it happened, Ohio/UVa proved to be a pretty compelling game. That was even more true when what was essentially a quick and decisive blowout became 35-21 with less than a minute left in the first half.



Ultimately, the Cavaliers (2-1) were just too much for the Bobcats on this day and that may well have been true regardless of the venue. After all, the Hoos had Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryce Perkins, and Jordan Ellis. And Ohio simply did not.

It was a banner afternoon for Virginia's three-headed monster on offense. Zaccheaus chewed up yardage on his way to a record-setting performance. Had one of Ellis' runs on a designed swing pass in the first quarter gone down as a pass instead of a run, Perkins would've had more than 400 yards passing and four TDs. Ellis, meanwhile, had another impressive day at the office and a nice bounce-back game after the IU loss, as he averaged 11 yards per carry on the way to a 171-yard and three-score day.

"Every rep matters," Bronco Mendenhall told WINA's Jay James postgame. "And you saw the different situations, some of the things we did well, and some of the inconsistencies that we certainly have to get fixed. The game was an exact manifestation of why we needed the game and why we needed to play. Winning is important; any game is hard to win. So I'm glad we got that. But we needed the game and I'm proud of my guys."

The program's efforts to ensure this game remained on the schedule looked even better after UVa had three one-play scoring drives in the first quarter, something that had previously never been done in the 129 years the school has played the sport. Heck, the Cavaliers hadn't even had two in a game in 28 years, let alone three in six offensive plays.

But as most Virginia fans will tell you, there's typically another shoe to drop. And just before halftime it looked like it had.

Ohio's A.J. Ouellette had been stopped for a four-yard loss by DE Richard Burney when he lost the ball. DE Eli Hanback scooped it up—his second recovery of the half—and returned it 14 yards before he too lost control of the football, this time near the goal line. Ouellette recovered and, though UVa would eventually push the lead to 35-7 some 8:24 later, it was the first sign of the Wahoos losing a bit of that white-hot momentum.

Up 28 points and with the ball in solid field position, UVa chose to try to add to its lead shortly before intermission. After Perkins connected with Evan Butts for six yards, the Cavaliers again looked to throw on 2nd down. But Perkins was sacked, he lost the ball in the midst of his throw, and the Bobcats recovered. They scored one play later. Then they got a unique onside kick to bounce their way (directly off the facemask of Lamont Atkins, one of UVa's best special teamers). And then they scored again two plays later.

The Hoos added points before half, a well-executed late-quarter drive that managed to go six plays and 60 yards in 48 seconds as AJ Mejia would make a 32-yard FG. While that was certainly a good sign, the damage was done. The door had been opened.

And yet, despite the stress many may have been feeling watching it and perhaps thinking about how in the world this game could be this close, Ohio never seriously challenged because the Bobcats never got closer than two scores. What UVa did in the first half—when that iron was hottest—proved to be enough.

Virginia's 38 first-half points were the most the Cavaliers have scored in a half since also putting up 38 against Duke in 1990. And the individual game notes are just something else. While Zaccheaus set the school record for receiving yards in a game at 247 on just nine catches, his 86-yard TD reception in the first quarter was not only a career long but his third reception of 80 yards or more, which extends his school record. And he ended up having another 77 yarder in this game, too.

Perkins, meanwhile, threw for a career-high 379 and Ellis not only had a career-high rushing performance but became the first player to run for three TDs in a game in seven years (Kevin Parks against William & Mary).

It's safe to say that without Zaccheaus, this would've been a very different game. That's especially true because as things got tight late (and after the Cavaliers had nothing to show for an eight-play drive when Mejia missed a 30-yard FG attempt), UVa's defense got a stop and then its offense delivered the dagger courtesy of No. 4.

After Perkins picked up six yards on a 1st down run, his 2nd-down pass to Jamari Peacock fell incomplete. That's when he linked up with Zaccheaus for what turned out to be that 77-yard TD pass, pushing the lead to 45-38 with 6:01 left. It effectively slammed the door on any comeback and allowed fans to truly exhale.

"Biggest play of the game was the 3rd down at the end," Mendenhall said, "where it looks like if they have a chance to stop us there, who knows, in terms of maybe not a win but it's even closer. Yards after the catch were critical. It looked a lot the play in the first half."

Having gone through plenty already this season, with an opener delayed by lightning, a downpour throughout Game 2, and then moving Game 3 some 500 miles away from their home stadium, the Wahoos have had plenty of experiences already this season that may well prepare them for anything else this season has to offer. But there's clearly still plenty of work to be done.

"The maturity to handle this unique trip I think was huge," Mendenhall said. "The ability to play the game and, again, expose strengths and weaknesses was huge. Just that alone builds momentum and helps us improve going into the next one."