CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: Hoos continue to take the necessary steps

Four whole seconds had passed in Monday night’s game before the first turnover was committed by Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj. After the whistle, Orange wing Buddy Boeheim snagged the loose ball and calmly nailed a 3-pointer.

Over the course of the next 39:56, the visitors from New York would hit only five more. The Wahoos, meanwhile, made 14 of their 31 attempts (45.2 percent) and rocked the rim time and again as part of a precise dissection of the famed 2-3 zone.

The 81-58 victory, on the heels of Saturday’s 64-62 decision over Georgia Tech, left the Cavaliers all alone atop the ACC at 7-0.

The message thus far is clear: In a year when the league might feel all out of sorts, the favorites are still the favorites.

The Hoos not only hit the shots last night but they shared the ball, racking up 23 assists on the 29 field goals in the win over Syracuse.

Passing a test against the zone—which had been working of late for a surging Orange squad—is one thing. Doing so on short prep when several of your key players haven’t seen it before? That’s heady stuff.

And to slow down a team scoring 79 points a game to the tune of 21 below their average? That’s vintage UVa defense.

“Obviously I can’t complain and I thought when you make shots that helps but I liked our movement, how we shared the ball, took a lot of 3s and made a lot,” Tony Bennett said. “We got a variation of some high-low pass seams, some back cuts, some decent dribble penetration…Again, sharing the ball and when Sam (Hauser), Trey (Murphy), and Jay (Huff) are shooting like that and the other guys making good decisions, I thought it felt right.”

The fact that UVa turned the page quickly from a hard-fought battle over the Jackets and then came out and rolled through Syracuse says a lot. It speaks to not only the way the Cavaliers are playing right now but also too what they’re putting together.

After all, it’s the NCAA Tournament where teams must turn the page quickly and get ready for an opponent on short rest and prep. It’s the place where offensive chops and continuous defense make the most hay.

“I think we’re guarding the ball better,” Bennett said. “I think Reece Beekman has done a really good job. He’s really guarded some terrific offensive players. We say shooting can cover over a lot of mistakes well, on-ball defense, shot blockers can erase a lot of stuff, which Jay has done at times of course. On-ball defense can cover a lot of mistakes for your defense and when Reece is right, and Kihei, then Trey’s getting better, Casey Morsell last game, when those guys are sliding well and making it hard to get into the lane, boy that helps.

“I thought Jay did a good job last game and again today,” he added. “Sam is a position-smart, tough defender so I think that the improvement of that and a comfort with the system has helped our defense not yield as many easy shots. Taking care of the basketball, when you don’t turn it over, you don’t get as many run outs or transition baskets.”

Hauser and Huff each scored 21 points. Hauser hit seven of his 13 attempts from deep while Huff grabbed 12 boards and rattled the rim six times.

Clark followed up his eight-assist night against the Jackets with a 10-assist game against the Orange.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” Huff said.

“Playing with unselfish guys is awesome,” Hauser added.

From here, Virginia will take its unblemished league record to Blacksburg for a matchup against the rival Hokies. Presumably without Tyrece Radford, Tech may well be a different animal than the one that’s been present for most of the year.

The Hoos are becoming the team everyone expected them to be, both on defense and on offense. It makes for a lethal combo, especially when the Cavaliers are knocking down the kinds of shots Syracuse couldn’t.

“Like I said before, it’s just trying to get the best shot possible,” Hauser said. “Our guys were smart enough to know when someone’s hot to get them the ball. Early in the game it was me and Trey got hot and then Jay got hot and Reese hit a couple. I think when attention is drawn to one player, it opens up the floor for another, and that’s what makes us dangerous on that end of the floor.”



