After giving themselves renewed life a few times Saturday in Atlanta, the Wahoos were in a position to win a game they had both dominated in stretches and also made enough mistakes to lose.



That means that coming out of Game 11, there's enough good and bad in there to be a Rorschach test of sorts for UVa fans: Just show them the blob of ink and let them describe it. But it also comes at a time when those same fans are preparing their hearts and minds for what is coming in Game 12.

A game like UVa's 30-27 overtime loss to the Yellow Jackets is always the weirdest thing to process. But with the Coastal Division wrapped up before things got going good at Bobby Dodd, it was going to be more snapshot than referendum, more momentary than lasting.

And as I’ve written in this space previously this season, balance and appreciating nuance isn’t exactly easy to achieve these days.

Virginia (7-4, 4-3 ACC) held Georgia Tech—the nation's best rushing attack—to just 266 yards on the ground, nearly 100 below its average. With inexperienced defensive linemen abounding, the Cavaliers all but neutralized what was the Jackets' greatest advantage. They also possessed the ball well and made timely plays on offense.

There was the Apocalypse Sequence, when Bryce Perkins was sacked in the end zone and hurt his left ankle in the process. Adding insult to literal injury was the touchdown return on the ensuing punt and two-point conversion thereafter. In the blink of an eye, a 7-3 Virginia lead was a 13-7 deficit and Perkins was inside the blue injury tent.

Just when you gave up hope, they reeled you right back in. Brennan Armstrong came into the game and promptly led UVa on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Joe Reed's 56-yard TD reception. In 2:36, the Hoos had not only sprung back to life after certain death but they had seized momentum and the lead on the road.

If you pause it right there (granted, there was 37 seconds left in the first quarter at this point) it's impossible to not give this team credit. A freshman who hadn't played in two months walked on the field and straight up balled out. The moment wasn't too big for him and his teammates rallied around him immediately.

What was too big for the program, though, may have been some of the calls in the second half. Be they offensive playcalls or timeout/aggression decisions, there were several moments where the Cavaliers either didn't play their hand correctly or simply made mistakes that cost them. The biggest on-field blunder was the punt that went off of Darrius Bratton near the end of the third quarter. UVa was up 21-16 and had gotten a three-and-out with seemingly good field position coming. Instead of fielding the short punt, Tavares Kelly called it off and signaled for everyone to steer clear. Bratton didn't, GT recovered, and the Jackets took a 24-21 lead 11 plays and 41 yards later.

That didn't stop UVa, with Perkins back at the helm and playing well, from staying in the fight. The Wahoos responded with a 14-play drive that ended with a 30-yard FG to tie it. But a 3rd and 1 call at the Jacket 13-yard line, which instead of going to Perkins or Jordan Ellis on the ground the Cavaliers tried a low-percentage pass attempt to Reed in the end zone, may have been the game right there. The Brian Delaney kick made sense but throwing for the end zone on 3rd down in short-yardage—Virginia averaged 3.9 yards per attempt in the game—sure didn't. It was an aggressive call that, with 4:31 left to play, set the home team up for a drive to win it.

The "choose your own adventure" aspect of this loss—with good offense in spots and plenty of good defense as well combined with some shaky special teams for the first time all season—is made all the more tricky given where we are in the calendar. The Hokies and Lane Stadium and the streak are all on the horizon. It represents nothing but pain for fans, pressure for the program, and overall angst for all involved.

Given where Tech is at this point in its season, though, UVa goes in not only as the favorite in Vegas' eyes but also too as the team playing with more consistency, more overall skill. Put these two squads in different jerseys and Virginia fans would likely have no problem telling you how they expected it to go.

We'll know more in a few days. And it's not going to be any sort of Rorschach test, that's for sure.