On a rainy, miserable night in Bloomington, UVa had a lot go its way against Indiana. At the same time, just a bit too much went against the Wahoos and much of it by their own hand. Depending on what happens not only this coming weekend but beyond, those miscues could very well come back to haunt them.



Such is life when you're still deep in the rebuilding process.

Virginia (1-1) blocked a pair of kicks Saturday night for the first time in a decade but had one costly fumble on a return that led directly to IU points. The Cavaliers ran it well at times but couldn't sustain it nearly the way the Hoosiers did. UVa's passing game was hit or (mostly) miss. And the Hoos held Indiana scoreless for an entire half but it wasn't enough, especially because of the way IU gashed them on the ground and controlled the game.

That's the frustrating way college football goes sometimes, where even when you do a lot of good things it's the ones you didn't do right, especially the little ones, that cost you.

"Hard fought game," head coach Bronco Mendenhall told members of the media at Memorial Stadium. "I thought we competed harder and played more aggressively and more assertive in the second half than the first. Game came down to a few critical plays with a chance to win right at the very end."

For much of the night, conditions notwithstanding, Bryce Perkins was UVa's offense. He ran for 123 yards, his second game in a row over the century mark making him the first quarterback since Bill Dudley in 1941 to do it twice in the same season let alone back to back games. But he was 12 of 24 for 106 yards passing, albeit with two TDs, and the rest of the roster accounted for just 65 yards on the ground.

The offense wasn't nearly as good as it needed to be in order to win.

"I think Bryce showed a lot of courage and fortitude and gamesmanship and gave us a great chance," Mendenhall said. "Our execution was just not consistent enough and I think with a tentative first half."

While UVa was struggling to get its running game going, IU was having no such issues. Freshman Stevie Scott ran for 204 yards on 31 attempts, numbers that Virginia's head coach was not pleased to see. Yet in the second half, the defense did enough at times to give the team a path to victory.

"It's not acceptable," Mendenhall said of the night Scott had. "In a game we made critical stops when we had to and kept the points low enough to have a great chance to win...not playing the ball as well as their receivers played the ball and not consistently playing good run defense in terms of just being gap sound allowed Indiana to maintain kind of control of the game it seemed like in terms of momentum."

"Let's just face it," he added later. "Twenty points gives you a great chance to win the game. So regardless of what other statistics happen, 20 points you'll always be in the game."

The weather being what it was, it's understandable if some are hard pressed to draw many conclusions from the outcome but Mendenhall certainly seemed to be of the mind that UVa still should've been able to do much more than it did.

"We probably didn't change as much as maybe they did," he said. "Our intent was to run the football and run it effectively. The weather, certainly it affected both teams and it changed the style of play and it took a little while to see how the game was going to be played and what you could and couldn't do with the weather. Maybe that contributed to the feeling-out nature of the first half."

In essence, the difference in the outcome may have come down to the Joe Reed fumble on the kickoff early in the first half. It's a play that UVa nearly worked its way around in getting back into the end zone late but it was still something that had a dramatic impact. The pair of blocked kicks gave the Hoos a fighting shot, which makes trying to parse the realities and implications of this game even more difficult.

"When you consider a game that goes right down to the very last play, every possession counts," Mendenhall said. "As much as that one hurt us, the two blocked [kicks], those really helped."

With a hurricane barreling toward the eastern seaboard, it remains to be seen what impacts the weather will again have on UVa's season. Certainly there's a scenario where Saturday's game against Ohio gets impacted or perhaps even cancelled without the chance to make it up, putting UVa in an even tighter spot in terms of bowl eligibility.

If the opener was a step in the right direction because the team did what it was supposed to do, this was a missed opportunity. A rebuilding program takes another step forward when it can be consistent and find a way to make enough things go right so as to leave with a win.

That's the challenge ahead for these Cavaliers, be it this week or this season.

"Hard fought game," Mendenhall said. "Just fell short."



