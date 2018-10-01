Ultimately, STL's Matt Trogdon may have best encapsulated what I was thinking as I rode the elevator back up to the press box.

Maybe not the final margin, especially given where Las Vegas had pegged it going in. And perhaps not the specifics, with NC State running wild at times over a Virginia defense that had been pretty solid against the rush this season.

As Carter-Finley Stadium finally emptied out of the last few stragglers on Saturday afternoon, with event staff and site workers the lone souls left milling about, it occurred to me that pretty much everything we'd seen between the Cavaliers and Wolfpack seemed somewhat expected.

Macro hot take. Virginia is good enough now to beat bad teams. It’s not good enough yet to beat good teams.

It's unlikely Bronco Mendenhall would agree with the phrasing but he shared some similar thoughts following the 35-21 loss.

"We played well enough to make it interesting but not well enough to win the game," he explained. "Our inability to run the ball consistently and their surprising ability to run the ball, those two things kind of were the backstory of I think what led to the outcome as it was. I was encouraged when it was 27-14, we had the ball down there and went for it on 4th. I thought we had a great chance now to finish this game out and possibly pull off a comeback. But again, just not consistent enough to make that play."

In its first ACC loss—which might not have been quite as close as the score would imply given UVa's late-game offense—the Wahoos at times looked up to the challenge. But the Wolfpack offense was too good, it's run defense too stout. Particularly important was what the two teams did (NC State went 8-for-13) and didn't do (UVa went 4-for-13) on 3rd down.

Mendenhall had praise for Bryce Perkins' "effort and competitive spirit and ability and effectiveness," for the ability of Tavares Kelly to emerge, and for the AJ Mejia's well-executed on-side kick late.

"There just simply wasn't enough of those plays to win the game," he added.

Down two starters on D and facing arguably the league's best signal caller, this game was going to be especially difficult for UVa to win on the road. The Hoos may have ended up passing for a yard more than NC State but the Pack got anything they wanted and Finley, who may not have been at his sharpest but was still 22 for 32 for 257 yards and three TDs, showed out.

Against another big, strong offensive line and trying to account for the challenges of the passing game by getting more DBs on the field, UVa gambled by not playing a true NT and it showed in the run defense all while not doing much to knock Finley's timing off its typical tracks.

"We kind of pride ourselves," Mendenhall said, "on being able to hit the quarterback and we didn't. And so their protection and the ability to throw and catch the football or throw with incompletes and have us pass interfere, not defend cleanly. It's basically the same result, right?

"So they threw and caught and protected on 3rd down," he added, "better than we rushed and covered and executed."

Sometimes, the game is that simple.

Of course, that didn't mean there weren't some odd plays. Had a video review gone UVa's way on State's 4th and inches play in the second quarter, with the game 10-7 for the Pack, it's impossible to know how the Cavaliers would've responded. Instead of getting the ball back on Finley's fumble, the officials ruled he made the line to gain and NCSU scored shortly thereafter.

"I was told by the official that it wasn't going to be a 1st down," Mendenhall said, "that we had stopped him. So once I was told that then we sent our offense out and then they changed their mind."

Still, the nuts and bolts of this game have more to do with where Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack are in Year 6 versus where Mendenhall and Co. are in Year 3.

"I would say that we we were realistic," he explained, "but certainly disappointed of our result and we're just getting a clearer idea where our matchups, where our execution, where those areas really are and each game we play gives us more feedback."

The fact that State had so much success on the ground, especially considering its lack of rushing bonafides coming in, was a big surprise. To UVa, it seemed familiar particularly without Jordan Mack in the middle.

"I can see the inconsistencies right in front of my eyes," Mendenhall said. "And so I'll give [RB Ricky Person] credit for running the ball well but our execution, it doesn't look like a flat wall meaning every gap handled. We're just inconsistent and we saw it again once this year early, in Indiana, kind of got [it] addressed, and then I saw it again today and surprisingly so. Thought it was fixed but it wasn't."

The Wahoos now get a week off to not only get healthy but to also reassess and improve. Miami will be waiting on the other side of the bye week and then an intriguing slate of games commences the rest of the way.

For now, the program remains one in building mode and still has to find a way to be more consistent to win games against teams that are simply deeper in that phase.

"It was just enough to kind of make it intriguing there for a minute," Mendenhall said, "but not good enough to take it over."