Celebration? Sure. Excitement? You bet. But achievement? Yes. But also no. Actually, a definite no. In fact, that 'no' is pretty strong following UVa's sixth win of the season. And it's not particularly close.



Don't believe me? Just ask them.

A day before the team would find itself in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since November 2011, the Wahoos beat rival North Carolina 31-21 to push their record to 6-2 on the year with a 4-1 mark in the ACC that's good enough to put them atop the Coastal Division standings.

An undefeated streak in October has UVa back in the postseason for the second year in a row, something the program hadn't done in nearly a decade and a half. And the AP ranking isn't the only thing the Hoos have now done for the first time since that 2011 season: They've just beaten three ACC teams in a row too.

And yet, as opposed to the level of celebration and—it's fair to say—relief that seemed to permeate the program a year ago when Virginia beat Georgia Tech to secure bowl eligibility, these Cavaliers aren't happy with merely getting back there. That was their goal, sure, but it wasn't their only goal. In their eyes, it was their inevitability as long as they played the way they knew they were capable. In August, no one seemed to agree with them and yet they couldn't have cared less.

That's not going to stop now.

"I'm just thrilled for our team," a smiling Bronco Mendenhall said following the win over the Heels. "I'm thrilled that the 'New Standard' is being fulfilled and part of that, again, is that we expect to win football games. We expect to play in the postseason. It's not something to wonder or marvel about; it's something that is real and it does happen. And that this team is doing that and has done it now back to back, is a significant accomplishment and it's worth pausing to consider what that means for Virginia Football.

"I think there are roots being established," he added. "I think there's momentum that's been generated and I think the expectation has shifted now to winning football at Virginia."

Holding a pretty decent Carolina running game below 100 yards for the first time this season was nice. Scoring 31 on UNC, the most the Wahoos have put up against the Heels since 2004, was good too. And Olamide Zaccheaus breaking the school's all-time receptions record was obviously impressive as was the all-purpose day Bryce Perkins had and the defense Bryce Hall played.

But the aftermath of this win and the excitement that comes with it, something that a year ago brought about seismic vibrations, is all forward. No one is really concerned with "just" making it back to the postseason. And a lot of that has to do with the way last year played out.

Senior outside linebacker Chris Peace certainly agreed, saying the team "struggled" last year to get that sixth win and didn't go beyond that because the Hoos lost sight of trying to "beat the person in front" of them.

"With the Coastal thing," he explained, "I tried to remind the team earlier today that it's one game at a time. We keep looking ahead, that's exactly what we did last year. Let's just keep playing. Before the game, I gave a little speech and just said 'Let's just concentrate on North Carolina and the rest will play out.' "

Count his fellow classmate Juan Thornhill among those who feel the same.

"I knew what our team was capable of," the senior DB from Altavista said Saturday. "We are not like 'Oh, I'm surprised we got to a bowl game.' We are not shocked because we are looking for more. We are looking to go way farther than that."

Had you not known Zaccheaus had just locked himself into the annals of UVa football history, you wouldn't have been able to tell from his face or his demeanor. As fierce a competitor as the program has ever seen, there are times when the senior playmaker has fun and lets loose but postgame, his mind was not on celebrating.

"This is the expectation," Zaccheaus told assembled media members. "Nobody really doubted whether we were going to win six or not. It was just, what are we going to do after? I've been telling people this is not the time to tail off and forget how we got here. That's kind of what we did last year. I won't allow that to happen to this team and we've got to prepare for the short week coming up."

"They think that's normal now," Mendenhall said earlier. "They decided that after a year ago and my job is to just help them along the way."

Given the way things have come together for the Wahoos, and with a number of opportunities to pile up wins ahead, where is the bar for this team going forward?

That's something fans and observers are certainly thinking about. But it's not something Mendenhall or his team are concerned with and rightly so.

"I ask for everything and that's what our players want," he said. "I'm not one of those coaches that is easily satisfied and the players joke about that all the time. In a way they like it because that means they know that I think they're capable of more, which is a compliment in a unique way.

"Why take anything off the table?," Mendenhall added. "For this season, why take anything off the table?"

Why indeed.