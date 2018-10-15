A couple of weeks ago in Raleigh, the Cavaliers lost by two scores a game that recent UVa teams would've lost by a solid two or three times that. On Saturday night, the Wahoos managed to win a game that those same squads would've found a way to lose.



And the progress therein had Bronco Mendenhall grinning from ear to ear.

The Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) turned the ball over three times against perhaps THE one defense you don't want to turn the ball over against. They didn't throw the ball particularly well. They had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns. They weren't good on 3rd down. They had their hands on a number of passes but didn't make those picks. They got just three catches and 15 yards from their best player.

But they also had three interceptions of their own, turnovers they turned into 10 points compared to Miami's three. They also had 117 combined return yards off of those picks, precious real estate their offense needed. They forced a quarterback change at the half and they kept the Hurricanes and their excellent one-on-one loving receivers in check (Lawrence Cager had just three catches and no looks in the end zone).

But it was the defense and their ability to stop the run that changed the complexion of the game and, perhaps, this season.

"Man, one of my favorite things is just to see our players happy and our coaches happy," a grinning Mendenhall said. "They work really hard. We ask a lot of them and have now for two-and-a-half years. They’re becoming resilient and they're becoming confident and they acknowledge and see it happening. For me and my staff, it’s just fun to watch them transforming—not transformed but transforming—and to see them feel that and sense it and see them gain confidence.”

The house wasn’t packed but it was rowdy (“I think it was the best crowd since I’ve been the coach here. I’m not talking about the numbers, I’m just talking about how engaged they were. And that atmosphere made a difference; it makes a difference,” Mendenhall said) and the players responded. As the Cavaliers put together their game-sealing drive late, moving the chains and keeping Miami (5-2, 2-1) off the field, the energy level rose.

All in all, it felt important. It felt special. It felt different.

“I sensed,” Mendenhall would say later, “maybe a beginning of what this really can be and more and more folks catching on and maybe believing this is for real and it's going to happen. And so I just was proud of my team. And again, when you’re in ACC football you have to make enough plays to win and the games will be close, they'll be competitive, and that’s what we did.”

Aside from Juan Thornhill’s two interceptions and the 86 combined return yards, the hero of the game was Brian Delaney. His emergence and reliability were critical, as he made all three field-goal attempts. It was a “pretty phenomenal thing and a turn of events I don’t think any of us could have predicted” Mendenhall would said of the northern Virginia native.

In recent practices, the Cavaliers have kept the kicking competition going because the coaches just weren’t happy with the way it was going. And Delaney’s numbers continued to be strong the more they kicked. The coaches decided it was time to give him the job.

“That’s huge risk,” Mendenhall added with a laugh, “because it’s not in a game.”

That risk, as with the one to bring in scores of recruits in the type of game that hasn’t gone UVa’s way, paid off.

“Well, the shear number and quality of recruits that came to this game exceeded that of any game we’ve had in my time here,” Mendenhall said. “And when you play well and you show [it] and they can see what it is, yeah I think you gain significant momentum. We don’t have to send them an edit. I don’t have to write them a note. They can see and experience and feel what Virginia football is in an authentic view. So it absolutely helps, especially when it’s earned and it’s not an accident and it’s not a fluke and it’s not explain-away-able. We won the game and that has to be acknowledged.”

The signature win of his time in Charlottesville, it was no surprise to the team’s head coach.

“It looked like they wanted to play and they were anxious to play regardless of the circumstance and they felt confident,” he said. ”I sensed that during the week and that they delivered was just phenomenal. The 4th-down stops as well, they just kept answering the bell. Miami is a turnover producing, momentum gaining, change of possession exploiting team. Our defense answered and didn’t allow that all to happen. They squelched the momentum before it ever got away from us. My hat’s off to Coach (Nick) Howell and our defensive guys, coaches and players, secondary especially, making just tons of plays down the field.”

No play exemplified the fight this program has established as its baseline than what will likely be known as “The Bryce Hall Play,” as the junior cornerback ran from the opposite side of the field to track down a Travis Homer run that was headed for the end zone. Instead of an 85-yard TD, it was a 70-yard rush and it saved four points and also perhaps the game as well.

“Man, he’s going to catch that guy,” Mendenhall said he remembered thinking. “That is just...That might have been my favorite play.”

After the win, after the fans had rushed the field, as the players started to trickle into the locker room, Mendenhall also recalled the feeling of seeing their excitement and joy.

"I stood in the tunnel there just watching the field," he said, "just watching the players come in. My gratification comes through seeing them happy. That's what I like. I like to see them grow and mature....Satisfied, for the moment, at least through tonight, that these kids have a yield and have a reward for their efforts in taking on something that's really difficult and doing something pretty special in my mind."

What does it mean for the big picture? It’s always hard to know. But it feels pretty clear that things could be taking off.

"What I can predict is how my team will show up to work and how they'll respond and now, after two and a half years, they believe in our culture and they believe in our future, and they trust each other and they trust us, Mendenhall said. ”That's the most gratifying thing to be part of as a coach. Doesn't guarantee one other thing this year but it guaranteed victory tonight. That's enough for right now."