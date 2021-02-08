CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: Survive and advance of a different kind

Survive and advance. That’s the mantra you always hear a lot leading into and during the NCAA Tournament. It’s everywhere come March. It’s not, though, something that’s typically applied to college basketball’s regular season.

And yet, with the schedule being all over the place and player availability being uncertain game to game, it makes sense that it fits in different ways now.

This is, after all, a different situation.

In so many ways, college basketball teams have had a different experience from college football teams in terms of playing in a pandemic. Sure, there were games that were postponed/canceled this fall. But for the most part, players being held out didn’t derail the entire team for several games at a time. It’s common most nights in the ACC to have at least one basketball game be postponed.

Much of the way things have played out in hoops has been expected, though still eye opening. But something from the fall has carried over to hoops, which is something I wrote about in this space in in November.

The idea is simple, and restated in cliche form above: It doesn’t matter how it looks. It’s doesn’t matter if it makes sense. Just get the job done. Find a way.

Survive and advance.

And thus far, that’s largely what UVa has done in league play.

At 9-1 in the ACC, the Hoos are ahead of second-place FSU (6-2) in both the win and loss columns. Same too with Virginia Tech (8-3) and Louisville (6-3), which just had its Wednesday game against Pitt wiped off the schedule last night due to COVID-19.

Survive and advance. That’s the name of the game in 2021 and as Saturday night’s 73-66 win over the Panthers demonstrated, it’s going to be nip and tuck sometimes even when it shouldn’t be for Virginia.

The Hoos, who led by as many as 17, let that one get tighter than it should have been. They blew it open with a 16-0 run inside a 26-9 spurt that took roughly eight and a half minutes off the clock in the second half. The Panthers closed the gap and made things more interesting late though they never got any closer than six over the last 14:24. But that didn’t really seem to make Tony Bennett feel any better.

Needless to say, he’d like his team to do a lot better than just survive.

“We didn’t play very well defensively if I want to be real,” he said. “That was a poor performance. Good action by Pitt, but they were the aggressor. We looked unready at times, and not sharp and again our offense carried us but that’s disappointing. We use our term, you fail better the next time. I thought we battled hard against NC Stat but defensively, we did not have the right mindset nor the right execution and it showed defensively and offensively. There’s that saying ‘Don’t accept in victory what you wouldn’t in defeat.’ You’re grateful for the victory but you go to work on those areas.

“Again, thankful for the win,” Bennett added, “but a disappointing effort in many areas of the game and then some good effort and good execution in other areas. Again, partly that’s this team but it’s got to be better in my opinion.”

Speaking of mantras, “different guys at different times” has been a staple of the Bennett Era at UVa. Sure, he’s got guys the Cavaliers consistently look to but typically there’s some shuffling.

On Saturday night, it was Sam Hauser who may have had his best game of the season. Not only did he score a 23 points—a UVa career high for him—on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor (3-for-4) from deep with a perfect 4-for-4 night from the stripe but he also grabbed six rebounds and turned it over just once in 38 minutes. Oh, and at times he was asked to guard ACC Player of the Year candidate Justin Champagnie, who went 8-for-18 from the floor to get his 18 points and 10 boards.

“Sam…was the difference in this game with his offense and his defense,” Bennett said. “At times we’d go and trap and we did that in the first half on [Champagnie] and they hit a 3 and then we got a turnover and we decided just to see how it goes. I can’t remember which coach that made it, it was a great suggestion, but maybe hold and see how Sam guards him. I thought he was really good at being what we we call ‘a wall on wheels.’ Yes, that part I was really pleased with. There were a couple stretches but that was the difference on the defense and one of the bright spots defensively.

“It wasn’t just the 3s,” he added. “We got some inside touches and some drives. Sam is so steady. He’s poised. He’s been through the wars, he’s a fifth-year senior. When you’re shooting like that and you can go inside…I think we sensed that and tried to get him opportunities. He just knows how to play the game. He’s been well taught way before he got here. He’s unselfish and he’s learning to be aggressive when we need it. I think he’s becoming that.”

And then there was Tomas Woldetensae, who played 20 key minutes off the bench. He scored 14 points on just six shots, hitting four of his five attempts from long range. Two of them came back to back during the tail end of that UVa run.

“Tomas has a very good attitude,” Bennett said. “He works hard and he had a good practice [Friday]. We thought, the way they guarded Reece (Beekman) and Kihei (Clark) early in the game—they really sagged way off, went under ball screens and jammed and congested everything and that’s hard when they do that to two guys. We made some adjustments and I think the guys made some really good decisions in the second half to attack a little more and play off their penetration. That opened it up.

“We needed another shooter,” he added, “and Tomas was hitting them today. He really did a good job with his moving and just his work to stay ready. That was a prime example of needing all of those baskets that he gave us.”

The Cavaliers shot 53.2 percent from the floor (50 from deep) but they turned it over 12 times with nine of them coming in the final 20 minutes. That led to 17 points for Pitt, which outrebounded UVa 33-27 and posted a 42-18 advantage in the paint. Oh, and the Panthers also grabbed 14 offensive boards that led to 12 points.

So, maybe it’s easy to understand why Bennett was frustrated.

“That offensive stretch in the second half was really good,” he said matter of factly. “It opened up the game for us just enough. We struggled. We really did, when they turned up the heat and made some poor decisions offensively, had some breakdowns defensively. So that was frustrating. But because we had stretched it enough, that was good. And I thought Sam was really good. He actually guarded well, and then offensively…he did the job. He was the difference maker for us in the game. There were stretches of good ball but…I just didn’t like how, I thought, unsound we were and yielded…to make that closer after we had built that lead. Credit to Pittsburgh’s scrap and their ability to put pressure on the rim. But we hung in there and certainly grateful for the victory.”

UVa has the firepower offensively to put together the kind of run that gave the Wahoos some space to breathe Saturday night. The trick is being able to do it consistently without the lulls, which has been an issue for a lot of teams this year not named Gonzaga or Baylor.

“We were very porous defensively and then in some decision making offensively,” Bennett said. “We needed that spurt, all those different guys, four guys in double figures. My hope is we’ll keep growing and learning from it. It feels a lot better to learn lessons in victory than in defeat.”

As they prepare for a rematch Wednesday night in Atlanta against Georgia Tech ahead of the coming stretch run, perhaps the mantra becomes even more true for the Cavaliers.

Survive and advance…but maybe be a little sounder in the process.



