CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: UVa cruises to a win but at a cost

A week ago in this space, I made the point that in 2020 the “how” of these games, more so than any other year, don’t matter nearly as much as the result.

Figures that this incredibly weird and consistently brutal year would offer up a retort in short order.

If it indeed was his last play as a Wahoo, Charles Snowden was credited with a shared tackle on his seventh play of Saturday’s 55-15 win over Abilene Christian. The result wasn’t known at that point, obviously, but it was apparent from the way Snowden slammed his helmet to the turf on which he laid that he was done for the night if not longer.

And now, it appears his broken right ankle will surely—pending an official announcement by UVa, likely later today, that will only serve as a formality—end his season.

Given that the NCAA will give all players an extra year of eligibility in 2021, Snowden could decide to return his his “senior” season. Possible, one would think, but not likely given his NFL potential.

Still, if indeed this was it for No. 11 he certainly went out impressive fashion.

The Silver Spring (MD) native was an unheralded recruit who turned into a dominant force on the edge for UVa. The second of the team’s four captains to be lost for the season, Snowden may have started slow but he came on fast. He will have ended the 2020 campaign with 21 tackles (nine for loss) and six sacks over just the last three games, if we don’t count the seven plays against the Wildcats against him. Not only was that sack number good enough to lead the nation’s linebackers but it was one more than he had all of last season.

He was everything a Virginia football fan, or in the case of Bronco Mendenhall, a coach, could have wanted.

Unfortunately, when Mendenhall was eventually asked about Snowden, his wasn’t the only injury the Cavaliers were contending with.

Virginia also lost DL Nusi Malani and safety D’Angelo Amos during the game. Their statuses remain undetermined. But it certainly seemed like Mendenhall could be talking about more than just Snowden when he discussed the injuries and then declined to go into specifics.

“Yeah, the highest level of concern,” he said. “We’re thin already and that added to it. It was really unfortunate. It’s always hard to see players get hurt. I hate that part of the business and this job, especially the players that I have such good relationships with and just admire. So yeah, it’s an issue.

“No, not that I’m comfortable giving right now,” Mendenhall added later when asked for more info. “That’ll come, I’m not sure when. Maybe Monday, through the appropriate channels and after I get clearance and everything else that needs to happen. I’m not going to make any updates right now.”

The injuries took away from what was otherwise a successful “plus-one” for the Wahoos. Not only did Brennan Armstrong and the offense have plenty of success but a host of guys who rarely see time got plenty of it.

“I think our team prepared well,” Mendenhall said. “I think they handled the unique nature of this game and where it fit into the season at a high level. They’ve really done everything I’ve asked them and we’ve asked them to do as a coaching staff. It was just really gratifying to see smiles from so many players that hadn’t had a chance to play this year in a real game after they’ve been just practicing, laboring, and working and trying to help their teammates and this program move forward.

“To be able to get so many of those guys in the game was, yeah, I think just the best part of the game for me,” he added, “seeing so many smiles and smiles from so many different players that I hadn’t seen out there playing. And then I think just seeing their teammates that are the starters or even the backups getting so much time, how hard they were cheering for the other guys, that was a really gratifying.”

The win certainly was good for so many young guys, like linebacker D’Sean Perry, who not only notched his first career interception but rumbled 84 yards for a TD on the game’s final play. In a fun twist, his return gave Virginia three scores on the final play of three of the game’s four quarters.

But even with the benefit of having a slew of players see time, there was still a cost. And that cost will be felt long after the game itself, especially as the Hoos get ready for the final three games of the season.

“Seeing Charles and guys getting dinged up,” Armstrong said, “it just kind of felt like it kept happening and happening. Coach (Marques) Hagans said ‘Yeah we won the battle but the war, we got kind of beat up a little bit tonight.’”



