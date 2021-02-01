CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: UVa got the business end of a bad matchup

They say matchups make fights. And in UVa’s matchup on Saturday night in Blacksburg, you could say they also make for a knockout.

For the third time already in a season that was upside down before it started, the Cavaliers got a wakeup call of sorts. This time, it wasn’t a disappointing outing against San Francisco or a downright blowout against the best team in the country.

No, this was a 21-4 run allowed over the last 7:21 in your rival’s house. This was making one of your last 13 shots from the field and one of your last 10 from long range. This was the worst second-half performance by a Virginia team since that game in 2018. You know the one.

This was, in a word, painful.

The trick now is whether UVa responds to the 65-51 loss at Virginia Tech in the kind of way the Cavaliers did after getting boatraced by Gonzaga. If so, a seven-game winning streak would put the Hoos at 14-1 with two (or possibly more, pending rescheduling decisions from the ACC) league games left.

If that’s the trade—and especially if one of the aforementioned wins is over the Hokies—then this one won’t sting as bad.

But it stings right now. And it should. Because, as Tony Bennett alluded to on Saturday, Virginia did not meet the moment.

“It’s never for the full 40 minutes but you just can’t have big gaps where you’re not getting stops or being assertive enough,” he said honestly. “It was too easy for them to post up, do things and then make some plays and we just weren’t right.

“And boy let that be a lesson,” Bennett added, “because you can’t survive like that.”

Survival, of course, is predicated on a variety of factors. This was a matchup against a Tech team missing its second-best player which recently got blasted 78-60 by a team UVa beat 81-58 last week. And yet, the Hoos looked like the squad that was the worse for wear.

“There were a lot of things that we didn’t do right,” fifth-year center Jay Huff said, “a lot of it was on defense. I take a lot of responsibility for that. There was a lot of just missed assignments, some stuff that we needed to do better, obviously. That was really it. We just didn’t show up tonight the way that we needed to.”

Not showing up is one thing. To do it in the ACC? Another. Against your arch rival? Even more confusing.

Of all the nights, this had to be the one?

Of course, that’s not true. UVa has had moments this season where the Hoos weren’t sharp and still won…and two of those that also ended with a loss.

“Finesse,” Bennett said simply, “doesn’t work in this league and we looked very finesse-y today.”

Many of the issues that UVa had were due to the play of Keve Aluma, a Wofford transfer who had a career-high 29 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go with his 10 boards and four assists. He was by far the best player on the floor and that may be as much to do with the matchup with Huff as it did with UVa’s inability to make the most of it on the other end.

Huff, who scored 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a 3-for-3 night from beyond the arc, played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble. In his stead, Bennett turned to Francisco Caffaro who, despite doing the best he could, was also the exact wrong matchup for a guy like Aluma. The Hokies used Aluma’s inside-outside game as a way to space the floor and stretch the pack-line in ways that left Tech with all of the advantages.

With Kadin Shedrick still out due to illness, the Cavaliers needed to be efficient and score at a good clip. Instead? They were the opposite. Up 39-32 with 15:02 left, they would manage just four field goals the rest of the way and finished with 11 second-half fouls while shooting a paltry 29.6 percent (8-for-27) from the floor.

In every way you slice it, the Hoos just got whooped.

“So again, we’ll try to grow from it,” Bennett said. “There were stretches we got a lead, we ran some good stuff, had stretches of good defense, I’ll always acknowledge that. But, either a half of basketball or a part of [a game] doesn’t work: It has to be start to finish.

“They just sort of got momentum,” he added later, “and we couldn’t hang on.”

Now, after not only its first ACC loss of this season but its first in 15 league games dating back to last season, the question is if the Wahoos can regain it quickly.

Regardless of the matchups, there are more fights to come.



