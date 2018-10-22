I'm not here to tell you that the "NewStandard" has taken root. I'm not here to tell you that Saturday's 28-14 win over Duke is a sign of grand achievement. And I'm not even here to tell you that there won't be hiccups or bumps along the way, maybe even during the upcoming three-game homestand.

I didn't realize how right I was.

We watched UVa start fast in Durham only to be stymied when its offense couldn't cash in long drives for more than field goals as the Blue Devils crept back in. As Duke cut it to six with 10:46 left, the Wahoo offense managed one 1st down and then punted back barely two minutes into the drive.

I've seen this movie before. I've watched countless UVa teams lose their grips on a lead late. I've watched hearts break.

I haven't seen the Cavalier defense respond with three straight tackles for loss, including two sacks, followed by a 29-yard punt return, followed by a four-play scoring drive (and the two-point conversion) that turned a close game into a comfortable win in the time it takes to walk from JPJ to the McCue Center.

It was the sort of resiliency that this program simply hasn't had. Heck, even going to Durham and starting fast, given the excitement surrounding the win over Miami, is seemingly new territory. Las Vegas was banking on it. And for once, the house was wrong.

"Coming off of the Miami win last week, that presented a significant challenge," Bronco Mendenhall said Saturday, the music and celebration on the other side of the wall raging on. "It was considered and labeled a lot of different things by folks as signature or breakthrough or etcetera. And once that is out there, that really makes every game after more challenging, especially the next one.

"So our team showing the maturity and resiliency to come on the road and start fast; it wasn't just the way that they played the game but the start was indicative of their mindset," he added. "And we worked really hard, if you will, to erase Miami on Monday and insert Duke. Our players took that to heart."

Bryce Perkins accounted for three touchdowns, including the first two of the game as he ran from 23 yards and 3 yards, respectively. But his touchdown pass late, after avoiding pressure (and then coldly looking down on the fallen defender before dancing his way left and into an open area to throw) was especially pretty. The toss to Evan Butts, wide open in the end zone, ended the Duke threat, sent the few Blue Devil fans remaining at Brooks Field to the exits, and allowed for more "U-V-A" chants to echo across the belly of Wallace Wade.

"As always in the ACC the team that makes the most plays at the critical time wins and we made a few more plays than our opponent," Mendenhall said. "One of the critical plays if not the critical play would be Bryce Perkins finding Evan Butts. Duke had an unblocked player, they rushed more than we could protect under the current protection, and so they had an unblocked player, Bryce eludes him with no help from the rest of our team, stays active and alive, and finds Evan. And that was a huge play in the game at that point in the game."

Virginia's special teams were very good, a phrase that continues to be weird to write given the history therein. Though Brian Delaney missed a early field-goal attempt that appeared makeable, he buried two others and they were critical. Tavares Kelly and Chuck Davis kept the Blue Devils guessing on punt returns and combined for 43 key yards.

"Our special teams, our return game, I think was the catalyst for this victory especially early on," Mendenhall said. "Duke is very strong on defense but they were backed up consistently and so field position through our return game gave us a really nice advantage in momentum and a start after coming on the road into this environment."

But it was the play of the defense, which continued its magic against Daniel Jones, that stood out. Those TFLs—first on a Chris Peace sack, then on a loss of two thanks to a stop by Mandy Alonso and Eli Hanback, and then a sack by Peace and Charles Snowden—that knocked the Blue Devils back, was remarkable. Earlier interceptions by Juan Thornhill and then Bryce Hall continued their own dominance of Jones.

"Defensively, our guys played great, solid, and sound," Mendenhall said. "Duke really struggled to run the ball effectively so then it just came down to managing the pass game and trying to get pressure. We had a couple players go out with injury and so a couple of young guys in the secondary those last couple of drives, which is another just seems like the next game the next new guy is getting more work. But really pleased with our team and our program and the success that we're starting to show."

Starting to show is an appropriate way to frame where the Cavaliers, at 5-2 (2-1 ACC) are right now. It might be sacrosanct to say this out loud but UVa controls its destiny in the Coastal and with North Carolina, Pitt, and Liberty headed for Charlottesville over the next three weeks, the Hoos figure to be bowl eligible by the time they hit the road for Atlanta the following Saturday.

Figure to be. Always with the qualifiers.

That won't be the case if this is truly important, truly different, and truly special.



