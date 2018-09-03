Humans are flawed. As 2018 surges forward, this much continues to be painfully obvious. And we are flawed in a variety of ways, including that nuance and context are so very often lost on us. We are prone to extremes and we don't do balance well.



And that brings us to Saturday night's 42-13 whopping of at-times hapless Richmond, a team that is a far cry from horrible but also a good ways from the 2016 bunch that waltzed into Scott Stadium and tossed UVa around for four quarters.

This time, though, it was the Spiders that were on the business end of the beatdown. Yet ask Wahoo fans how they feel about the win and you're likely to hear one of two versions: Either it was a clear and emphatic victory that foreshadows what is to come....or it doesn't mean much of anything.

Anyone who has read this space with any regularity knows me to be someone who believes two things can be true at once. And on this, I echo that sentiment. But I also think neither is true. Sort of.

Even without that pick-6 in the first quarter—when I as the publisher of a website with a message board joined many of you watching from home and in person to groan internally and think "Oh, not again"—it's hard to say it was a "great" offensive performance. For starters, the UR defense may be mediocre or worse. It was also the opener, too, which doesn't help one make sweeping generalizations that generally prove to be totally accurate.

The running game was at times dominant, so credit goes to the offensive line for giving UVa something it hasn't had in years. But the pass pro was at times frustrating, so maybe temper that credit a bit.

Temper. There's that idea again, eh?

Bryce Perkins was electric on the ground and okay if not a tad iffy through the air. That pick-6 provided the only moment of the game where the ghosts of the past loomed, where the situation cried out for some genuine worry and hand wringing. It was, in an instant, a big steaming pile of no thanks.

And just as quickly as it came, Perkins erased it. He showed speed and instincts and ball skills that make one wonder just what this group could be in a month. Olamide Zaccheaus was Perkins' favorite target, as expected, and No. 4 did what he does best. He moved up to No. 3 all-time in receptions at Virginia and had a ball doing it, too.

Defensively the Wahoos were regularly solid and even stout at time, holding UR to 2-for-10 on 3rd down, the new two-man front of Mandy Alonso and Aaron Faumui was particularly intriguing in those looks. Elsewhere, the play of Darrius Bratton at corner was also impressive. Overall, the defense made a couple of mistakes but was consistent enough to keep the Spiders from scoring a TD from scrimmage.

And on special teams, it was a good but not great result. Lester Coleman didn't get many opportunities to punt, which made his one short one stand out a bit more. A.J. Meija was money on extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt. Brian Delaney regularly boomed the kickoffs deep into the end zone. The one time UR tried to do something cute on a kickoff, it seemed the entire front line was ready, waving confidently for a fair catch as if they had been schooled and prepared for exactly that scenario. (UVa fans know the reason I'm making this joke.)

In the end, this felt like a game UVa should get plenty of credit for winning, a performance that showed plenty of good and some things that need attention which could prove problematic down the road.

Bronco Mendenhall knows what it's like to lose this sort of game, to see his team get beat in all four phases (more on that in a minute) and have the result "recalibrate" his entire season. That did not happen this time and for that, the Hoos earned some benefit of the doubt. When you're not that far removed from 2-10 seasons and losses to FCS teams, doing what you're supposed to do should be met with some form of celebration and kudos.

But then there comes that idea of balance again.

The bottom line is that FBS teams that want to be good need to win these games. They need players to make the sort of plays Perkins, Zaccheaus, Jordan Ellis, and others made. They need the defense to be solid. They need to not make many mistakes. If this feels like some form of progress, that's because it is.

If nothing else, Virginia's relative lack of mistakes—mental and otherwise— might be the thing that is most "important" from this weekend. How many times have the Hoos been able to be as consistent as they were Saturday night? Typically, those are the games when UVa manages to shoot itself in the foot one too many times, leading to a close game or worse.

And that brings us back to the fourth side of the ball, as Mendenhall likes to call it. I asked postgame about the pick-6 and the response by his team immediately thereafter on the sideline. Recall that two years ago, it was their demeanor when things started to go from bad to worse that concerned Mendenhall the most. The kids were defeated and had no confidence in themselves. They couldn't respond.

Not this time and perhaps not any longer.

"I think it just made them mad," Mendenhall explained. "Not mad at Bryce but it's just like, they're holding themselves to a higher standard. They call it 'the new standard' and they don't like mistakes. So rather than 'What's going to happen?' it's turning to just 'enough of that.' There's less tolerance, there's less patience for it, and there's a higher level of expectation. I kind of felt that. It's just like, 'No. We're not doing that.'"

Ultimately games that are more like the one the team will play in Bloomington later this week will likely define how good this team is this season. But this win over the Spiders and the fact that it didn't go sideways where many of these types of games have gone sideways for UVa over the years says plenty all on its own.

The rest will sort—or one could say balance—itself out in due time.