Senior captain Bryce Perkins was looking to make a play.

Pretty much any time something happens on the field with No. 3—be it good, bad, or indifferent—that’s the baseline reasoning. He was just trying to make a play.

That was the case Saturday night, as UVa was trying to salt away a comeback victory over upset-minded Old Dominion. The Monarchs had been flagged for offsides on a 2nd and 15 play but an errant snap needed to be covered just in case. Perkins didn’t just fall on it. He paid the price, being lit up and knocked out of the game for a snap despite the fact that the Wahoos didn’t need him to try to do anything special in that moment.

But good luck convincing the Arizona native that he should ever just take it easy.

“Yeah, I mean, well, I didn’t know he was that close,” Perkins said Monday of that play against ODU. “He kind of came clean. So I thought I had enough time to get it and throw it out of bounds so we would stay in field goal range. I didn’t know if there was a flag or not because it was one of the plays that they jumped, so we snap and if they don’t [throw the flag] we’ll keep going. Definitely probably should’ve just slid on it and just avoid that hit. He was fast. I thought I got back there pretty fast and he got came back there faster.”

Ask the 6-foot-3, 215 pounder if he ever thinks about his worth to the team and if therefore maybe he should sometimes let his foot off the gas a bit and he’ll give the truth.

“I could say that,” he admitted, “but as soon as I step on the field, I just naturally [go]. Everything goes out of the window.”

To be clear, Perkins is well aware that No. 18 UVa (4-0, 2-0 ACC) heads into this weekend’s matchup at No. 10 Notre Dame without backup signal caller Brennan Armstrong, still dealing with the effects of what is believed to be a turf toe injury.

But that doesn’t mean Perkins is going to be able to dial it back.

“Regardless, I just go out there and play and do the best I can and do all I can to help us win,” he said. “Even with the knee brace, I don’t go out there thinking ‘Okay I can’t do this and that because of the knee brace.’ Maybe I should, maybe I shouldn’t. It’s just the player in me.

“It’s hard because you never know if that play is going to make a difference in that drive or the game or not,” Perkins added later. “So, I think just every drive and every play when you have an opportunity you just have to try to do your best. If it’s a 1st down and you’re right there, try to get it. You can’t really worry about taking hits. When it starts getting to be a lot of hits and I start accumulating over time, then yeah. But just trying to move the chains or get a touchdown, in your head you’ve just got to be aggressive.”

The Hoos have faced some slow starts this season and while they’ve been able to come back each time, Perkins believe that’s a skill the team is built to use but shouldn’t have to.

“We’re really battle tested, resilient,” he said. “That’s just kind of the basis of our training and the principles of our team. Fortitude is one of the main things that we stand by and we try to instill that in the younger players as well…We get better as the game goes. That definitely speaks to our training and speaks to practicing and how hard practice is. At the end of practice it’s even hard, so we’re kind of used to straining and being uncomfortable, or being comfortable with being uncomfortable in those games so we can move forward.

“We don’t really go into the game thinking we don’t have to start fast because we know we’ll finish strong,” Perkins added. “We know that if we don’t start fast, we have the ability to come back. We definitely need to focus in and we have been focused on trying to start faster and trying to just get an early lead and not rely on [coming back]. We’re not relying on but this team is built for it.”

Not to be lost in the issues UVa had offensively against ODU of course is the lack of consistency at center. Olu Oluwatimi injured his snapping hand and therefore missed his first start of the year, replaced by backup Tyler Fannin. But he too was injured, forcing Dillon Reinkensmeyer to move back inside.

“I thought they played pretty well,” Perkins said of that spot. “We only had two sacks. It’s always hard, as a line, those five guy have to work together, they have to communicate and talk to each other and trust each other. When the center goes out and different people are in at different spots, it’s hard to communicate so I thought those guys did a great job of working with the change in positions.”

And if UVa goes with Reinkensmeyer—Bronco Mendenhall didn’t have an update on either Oluwatimi or Fannin on Monday—then Perkins says he’s good with that.

“I’m comfortable with all three of those guys,” Perkins said. “Dillon, had him all year last year and I’m definitely comfortable with him if he’s the center this week. I’m not even worried about it.”

As the Cavaliers head to South Bend for the first time in program history, there’s a lot of confidence that this is the kind of test that they’ve been itching to experience. Perkins said he believes this “is a different UVa team” but it’s also one that has to execute well against a good squad from Notre Dame.

“They’re talented,” Perkins said of the Golden Domers. “Great guys as far as just covering, coverage guys. The whole team is pretty big size wise. So it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an aggressive game, a lot of one-on-one matchups that are going to determine [the outcome], can we win those or not? I’m excited to get through this week of practice and prepare.”

Needless to say, he’s ready to go try to make some plays.

“I think this brings out the best in everybody,” he said. “I’m excited to get out there and play.”



