UVa's offensive line will be bolstered by some reinforcements this summer, namely a grad transfer who brings a wealth of college experience with him when he arrives in Charlottesville. Still, assistant coach Garett Tujague is looking for his group to improve dramatically despite losing a number of combined starts from last year's line.

Thin in terms of numbers this spring, Virginia is also going through a shift of sorts. While the scheme might not change dramatically, the emphasis on the running game and going with a dual-threat quarterback means the pass-heavy look of the past two years is over. That will ask something different from the team's linemen.