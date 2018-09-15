Despite losing its huge early lead, UVa remained up double digits despite some tense moments on Saturday in Nashville. Behind a record-setting performance by Olamide Zaccheaus and stellar showings from Bryce Perkins and Jordan Ellis, the Wahoos picked up a 45-31 win over Ohio.



The Cavaliers (2-1) rolled to the win in large part because of the play of Zaccheaus, a senior captain who set the single-game record at UVa with 247 yards on nine receptions to go with his two touchdowns.

Perkins had easily his biggest day passing as a Hoo, going 25-for-30 for 379 yards and three TDs while Ellis again went over the century mark, posting 179 yards on 19 carries to go with three scores.

Things got going quickly for UVa, as OLB Charles Snowden brought pressure off the edge and DE Eli Hanback scooped up a Nathan Rourke fumble on Ohio's second play from scrimmage. Ellis took the first touch for Virginia on offense and rumbled 17 yards for the score.

UVa’s defense followed up on the fumble recovery with a three-and-out and the Hoos took advantage right away once again, this time as Perkins hit Zaccheaus for an 86-yard score that put their team up 14-0 with 12:51 left in the opening quarter.

Despite getting a 42-yard return after Ohio's second punt from rookie receiver Tavares Kelly, UVa's offense couldn't keep the momentum and punted it back before the Bobcats, largely thanks to a big 70-yard run on 3rd down by Rourke, made it 14-7 with 6:17 left in the first quarter. They capped the five-play, 80-yards drive with a Malik Irons 1-yard TD.

UVa's next drive again ended with Ellis in the end zone, this time also on the first play: A 75-yard run the put the Wahoos up 21-7 with 6:06 left in the first quarter. To that point in the game, the Cavaliers had run just six offensive plays and already had three TDs.

The Virginia defense again stood tall and then allowed the offense to push the lead, this time on an 11-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard TD by Ellis (a ball Perkins threw slightly behind him making it a lateral). The 28-7 lead with 11:35 left in the first half seemed to indicate this game was set up to be a rout.

After Brenton Nelson and Joey Blount slammed the door on Ohio’s 4th-down attempt, UVa took over on downs and then eventually added to the lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to Hasise Dubois with 2:52 left in the half. It capped an eight-play, 44-yard scoring drive for the Wahoos.

But things took a turn just before halftime, as the Bobcats (1-1) recovered a Perkins fumble and then scored on the next play from scrimmage on a 29-yard pass from Rourke to Papi White. Then they used an onside kick—as Matt Farkas' direct kick went directly off the facemask of Lamont Atkins—to get the ball back and then two plays later scored again, this time as Rourke found Isiah Cox for a 36-yard TD.

In just 37 seconds, it was a 35-21 ballgame.

UVa did stop the bleeding a bit before the half, as AJ Mejia came on and made a 32-yard FG to put his squad up 38-21, a lead the Cavaliers would take into the half and hold until 9:27 left in the third quarter. That's when Ohio made it a 10-point game, capping a six-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run by Irons.

After a promising start, negative plays doom #UVa’s drive and the Hoos punt it back. Ohio ball at its 22-yard line with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

That's where things would stay until a 3rd and 4 from UVa's 23-yard line with about six and a half minutes left. Perkins got good blocking, looked right, and founds Zaccheaus on a screen. Some 77 yards later, he had put the Wahoos up 17 with 6:01 left.

While Ohio tacked on a field goal to make it 45-31 (a score aided by Kelly's muffed punt return several plays earlier), Ellis' running late helped end the threat as he picked up 26 yards to clinch the win and send the team into a victory formation.

In his first career start, ILB Zane Zandier had a team-high 10 tackles (including 1.5 sacks) to pace the Cavalier defense.



