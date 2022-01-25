2022 OT Boley sold on opportunity at UVa





After moving to the offensive line prior to his senior season and with the goal of continuing his football career at the college level, McKale Boley had no choice but to give up his other sport: soccer.

Boley had been playing the game since second grade, lining up all over the field but most recently at center back. But the conditioning that came from playing soccer made it more challenging to put on the weight he needed to play on the O-line. So Boley’s junior season was his last on the pitch.

But those years playing soccer did have at least one positive impact on his performance on the football field, Boley told CavsCorner during a conversation this week.

“I think it helped a lot,” he explained, “because I feel like I have better footwork than most O-linemen. It helps me on certain things.”

It was that footwork and athleticism that caught the attention of Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague while watching Boley’s highlights on Hudl. In search of reinforcements for a depleted depth chart—the Wahoos have lost their top six linemen from last year—Tujague reached out. A day or two later, he caught Boley off-guard with a UVa offer.

Three weeks later, Boley committed to the Cavaliers.

Boley publicly announced that decision on Monday evening. He actually made the decision a day earlier, telling Tujague and new UVa head coach Tony Elliott Sunday morning while on a visit to the school.



