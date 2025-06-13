Portal Pickup: Utah DB Kenan Johnson

Johnson has to be one of the oldest players set to play college football this fall. Johnson played his first collegiate season in 2019, at Georgia Tech. Which means that Johnson, though he didn’t see the field in that particular game, squared off with the likes of Bryce Perkins and Hasise Dubois, players long gone from college football, when Johnson’s Jackets took on UVa on November 9th of that year. Johnson played in four games in 2019 with GT, then saw action in nine games in 2020, which ended up being a free year for everyone because of Covid. Johnson played in 11 games in each of 2021, 2022 and 2023 for Georgia Tech, before transferring to Utah.

Johnson played in just one game for the Utes before getting injured. Johnson is eligible for this year at UVa because he redshirted in 2019 with just four games played, 2020 didn’t count, three years of eligibility used between 2021 and 2023, and presumptively is receiving a medical hardship for the 2024 season that was cut short. This fall will be Johnson’s seventh season in college football.

Johnson saw action across several seasons at Georgia Tech, and had his best year in 2023. Johnson started eight games that year and played in 11, and was a productive player in Brent Key’s defense. Johnson recorded 29 tackles, forced a pair of fumbles, had an interception and four PBU’s, helping the Yellow Jackets get back to the postseason. He recorded five tackles in Tech’s win over UVa in Charlottesville.