



From the day he was introduced as head coach four months ago, Tony Elliott has been preaching the importance of a more balanced offense at Virginia. Assistants like offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and running backs coach Keith Gaither have echoed the need to run the ball more and get running backs more involved.

Saturday’s Blue-White Game at Scott Stadium was a first chance to see the new offense that Kitchings and the offensive staff have spent the spring installing. Donte Hawthorne was among those paying close attention to how the Hoos used their running backs in the intrasquad scrimmage.

The 2023 running back target from Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania came away impressed.



