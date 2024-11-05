2026 center Cody Peck talks new school, UVa offer

2026 center Cody Peck took a visit to Virginia earlier this fall but did not pick up an offer from the Wahoos until this past week. After a strong transition to IMG Academy, Peck’s overall recruitment has picked up.

“It has been a great transition to IMG,” Peck told CavsCorner. “I am still getting used to the physicality but it has been great being able to play against great competition everyday in practice. We have been scrimmaging more recently and we are really starting to mesh as a team. I can really see us going far this year.”

Being at IMG has allowed Peck to be seen a lot more by college coaches.

“The recruitment process has been going well. Since I have transferred to IMG, I have picked up three more offers so just the publicity of going to such a big time basketball school really helps put your name out there and our coaches do such a great job of helping us too.”

Virginia is one the offers that Peck has picked up since his move to IMG

“The Virginia offer was one that made me feel really good because they have been tracking me for a little while so it was a really special moment. It kind of always felt like they were going to offer but I knew they always wanted to see a little more. Once Ron Sanchez got the interim head coaching staff that is when he sped up the process and had the power to officially offer me because he had always been my lead recruiter at Virginia even when Tony Bennett was still the head coach. Overall it was really special because I had a great visit there, interacted really well with the coaches and I really liked the campus.”

Peck discussed more about what stands out to him about Coach Sanchez.

“As a person I can tell he is trustworthy and that is the main thing. It feels like he genuinely wants the best for the kids he is around and that goes a long way especially in basketball.”

When Peck went on his visit to Virginia, he learned a lot more about how he could potentially fit in their system.

“When I went on my visit they showed me my clips and showed me how I would fit into their system both offensively and defensively. I really don’t think I would have to do too much adapting but obviously put more emphasis on defense and rebounding the ball. I think they would really allow me to shoot the ball a lot from the midrange in their system.”

Along with Virginia, another ACC school in Florida State has offered Peck recently.

“The offer from Florida State actually came in while I was moving into my dorm at IMG. They called me and just really was checking in on me while he offered me. He also got on the phone with my dad and started to really build a relationship.

Florida is another school that has recently offered Peck.

“Florida recently came and watched me practice and it was a really good practice they came to. They talked about the history of my father and my aunt coaching there. Coach (Todd) Golden, Coach Hartman and Coach Green have all seen me play and they have all been great to me.



