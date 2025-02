Last week, Virginia became the latest program to offer 2026 rising running back Najee Calhoun.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback out of the prestigious Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey has almost a dozen offers to his name including Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

Shortly after receiving his offer this week, Cavs Corner was able to catch up with Calhoun to discuss his offer from the 'Hoos.