Portal Pickup: Arkansas State OL Makilan Thomas Improves UVa's Tackle Depth

Thomas brings three years of experience as a starter at Arkansas State to UVa. (Photo by Arkansas State Athletics)

Background

UVa has been aggressive in the spring portal window, specifically at positions of greatest need. One of those big needs is the offensive line, and the UVa staff has added three transfers there since the end of spring practice. One of their key additions was Arkansas State offensive lineman Makilan Thomas, a veteran presence that should be able to compete for playing time in fall camp. Thomas is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, and played four seasons with Arkansas State. In 2021, Thomas played in three games in a reserve role, and was able to preserve his redshirt while getting limited game experience. In 2022 Thomas took on a much larger role, earning a starting job and playing in several spots along the line. Thomas played at both tackle positions and at guard as a redshirt freshman. In 2023, Thomas had his best season. Thomas was named All Sun Belt, starting every game, and all but one at right tackle, with one start at center. Thomas had a PFF pass block grade of 85.7, and had an overall grade of 67.8, and was one of the top rated offensive linemen at the Group of 5 record. Thomas helped improve Arkansas State’s running game, going from a brutal 2.8 yards per carry in 2022 to 4.2 per rush in 2023. Adn in 2024, Thomas started and played in nine games, all at right tackle. His grades weren’t quite as prolific, but Thomas had a solid season and a pass block grade of 71.0 and run block grade of 74.0. Thomas comes to UVa as a graduate student, with one year of eligibility remaining.



Why it works for UVa

Obviously, the UVa coaching staff felt that they had work to do on the offensive line after spring, despite having made a bunch of additions in the winter portal window. UVa also lost tackle Monroe Mills to a season-ending injury in camp, and tackle Blake Steen, who was expected to compete for the starting right tackle position, transferred to Mississippi State. Enter Thomas, who has played most of his career on the right side of the line. Thomas has been a very solid player in the Sun Belt, and now Virginia’s staff is hoping that success will translate to the ACC level. Thomas should be able to elevate the tackle room, and is helpful in UVa’s efforts to backfill both Mills and Steen. And while Thomas has played most of his career at right tackle, he has started games at left tackle, guard and center, so his versatility should be helpful, and allow offensive line coach Terry Heffernan to deploy him wherever he’s needed.



Why it works for Player

After showing that he can excel at the Group of Five level, now Thomas can go up a level and show what he can do against ACC competition. NIL opportunities surely helped get this one over the line, too, but UVa offers a unique situation for Thomas. The Hoos have added enough talent on the offensive line that Thomas won’t be promised anything, but the sudden loss of two tackles opens up some opportunity for him to earn a starting job at his natural right tackle position. Right tackle specifically might be the most open of the five spots on the line, though the staff will certainly be looking for competition at all spots. Thomas could also be the missing piece on what looks like a much-improved group based on the additions made, even with the losses of Steen and Mills.

2025-26 Outlook