Late last month, on January 31, three-star offensive tackle Dylan Biehl, a standout at Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia announced his commitment to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Biehl was the program's second commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle joining talented signal caller Ely Hamrick. Last week, Cavs Corner was able to catch up with the 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive lineman to discuss his decision to become a 'Hoo. Here's what he had to say.