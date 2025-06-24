2027 PG Cayden Daughtry talks recent UVa offer, busy summer schedule





One of the latest prospects to pick up an offer from Virginia in the 2027 class is Cayden Daughtry, a standout guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL). Daughtry was one of the first prospects from the class of 2027 that the Cavaliers extended an offer to, a detail that stood out to Daughtry.

“The thing that really stands out for Virginia is just the change they are about to go through with a new coaching staff,” he told CavsCorner. “It was a honor to be one of the first kids from the class of 2027 they offered since they got the job at Virginia.”

Daughtry says his early conversations with the new Virginia staff have been positive and have him optimistic about what’s to come.

“I have enjoyed talking to the new coaching staff, and I am excited to see what they can accomplish this year because now in college basketball, a new staff can win right away, we have seen that happen in previous years.”

The skilled guard has had a busy and productive summer. Playing up in the 17U division with the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Daughtry is averaging an impressive 20.3 points per game. His play has also earned him invitations to several of the nation's top camps.

“It’s been a great spring and summer,” Daughtry said. “Playing up in 17U has been fun, but also a real challenge. The guys are older, stronger, and faster, so it forces you to elevate your game.”

In addition to his EYBL success, Daughtry has competed at some of the top developmental events in the country.

“I made it through the first round of cuts at the USA Basketball Camp, which was alright,” he said. “Then I played in the Top 30 Game at the Pangos All-American Camp. After that, I had solid showings at both the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the Nike Elite 100.”

June 15th marks a key milestone for rising juniors as it is the first day college coaches could make direct contact. It’s a date Daughtry had been looking forward to, and it didn’t disappoint.

“June 15th was a special day,” he said. “I’d always heard about it, but when it finally gets here, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Since that date, Daughtry has picked off offers from Pitt, Miami, Ole Miss, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, FAU, Virginia, Sacramento State, BYU, and Texas A&M.

With so much interest already building, Daughtry isn’t in a rush to make a decision. He’s staying patient and mindful of the ever-changing college basketball landscape.

“I would definitely say I don’t want to rush anything, so I will say the earliest it could be would be like the end of my junior year summer, right before my senior season. The latest it could be will be maybe after my senior season. I don’t want to rush anything because everything in college basketball is so different now.”