Official Visit Preview: Handful of Prospects Begin Visits on Thursday

After not holding any prospects for official visits last weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers coaching staff will be hosting visitors on campus this weekend for the first time since April.
While the staff is set to host nearly a dozen official visitors this weekend, a select group will begin their visits on Thursday. Below, Cavs Corner breaks down the six prospects scheduled to do so.
COMMITTED VISITORS
Biehl, who has been committed to the 'Hoos since January, will be the lone commitment on campus this weekend and will likely spend most of his time acting as a peer recruiter.