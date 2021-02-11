CavsCorner - ACC Power Rankings: 2.11.21

Tier I: The Same As Last Week



1. Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1) Last Week: No. 1 The Wahoos stay atop the power rankings, having extended their lead in the regular-season title race. UVa went 2-0 this week with wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. Neither victory was overwhelming, but the Cavaliers made enough plays down the stretch in both contests to come out on top. Those wins make them the first ACC team to reach double-digit conference wins this season and gives them a two-game lead over Virginia Tech and games over Florida State. Most of the teams near the top of the standings missed games this week and UVa took advantage. And now, with games coming up this week against North Carolina and at Florida State, another 2-0 week could give the Hoos a nearly insurmountable advantage at the top.

2. Florida State Seminoles (10-3, 6-2) Last Week: No. 2 The Seminoles didn’t play this week and haven’t played since their January 30th loss at Georgia Tech. FSU remains just a game back of UVa in the loss column but as the Cavaliers keep winning, the Noles have a steeper mountain to climb to reach first place. If all goes according to plan, they will be back in action this weekend against Wake Forest before a massive showdown with the Wahoos on Monday night.

3. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-4, 8-3) Last Week: No. 3 The Hokies are still hanging around at the top of the standings after a Hunter Catoor buzzer-beater in Coral Gables saved Tech from an upset loss to Miami. They did enough in overtime to outlast the Hurricanes and keep pace. Tech is in the midst of a rough run of tough games but its games keep getting postponed. The game against Florida State, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, as was the matchup scheduled for this weekend against Louisville. Whether VT gets a game on the slate for this weekend remains to be seen, but if not, the Hokies will enter a critical stretch of games next week with road trips to UNC and FSU.

4. Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 6-3) Last Week: No. 4 Like Florida State, Louisville didn’t play this week as the Cards work their way through a COVID pause. Coach Chris Mack was one of several members of the program to test positive, leading to cancellations of games against Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. Louisville currently sits in fourth in the standings with six games remaining. If UL can avoid another cancellation, the program will return to action next Wednesday against Clemson.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4) Last Week: No. 5 Carolina had a tumultuous week, which started with a road win over arch-rival Duke on Saturday night. Then, after a video of several players partying after the win and without masks surfaced on Monday, the Heels’ game against Miami was called off. Assuming UNC doesn’t have any positive tests, the Tar Heels are set to travel to Charlottesville this weekend for a big game for both teams. The game at JPJ is the first of a tough stretch for them, with games against Virginia Tech and Louisville coming up.



Tier II: Treading Water



5. Clemson Tigers (12-5, 6-5) Last Week: No. 10 Clemson moves up in our rankings but that says more about the teams around them than it does about the Tigers. They dusted Syracuse at home on Saturday in a game that was never really competitive, getting the Tigers back above .500 in ACC play. They have now won three of their last four games and have a pretty manageable upcoming schedule. Clemson didn’t have a mid-week game but does have a rare Friday night contest against Georgia Tech before traveling to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

6. Syracuse Orange (11-6, 5-5) Last Week: No. 8 The Orange were on the wrong end of that blowout in Littlejohn but they moved up a couple spots as well. Syracuse bounced back from that loss with a comfortable win against NC State on Tuesday. The Orange are one of several yo-yo teams in the ACC this year, with impressive wins followed by lopsided losses, or visa versa. They should be able to get a second-straight win on Saturday when they travel to hapless BC but they will probably lose their next time out at Louisville on Wednesday. One step forward, one step back for Jim Boeheim’s bunch.

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-7, 5-5) Last Week: No. 7 Georgia Tech also went 1-1 this week, with a less-than-impressive win at home against Notre Dame followed by another close loss to Virginia. The Jackets are certainly a competitive team that is capable of playing with anyone in the league, but they just haven’t quite been able to start stringing wins together to play themselves into an NCAA Tournament place. Friday’s game against Clemson is absolutely pivotal for both teams, and if the Jackets know what is good for them they will sweep their next three games against Pitt, BC, and Miami before they go to Blacksburg.

9. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-6, 5-5) Last Week: No. 9 Pitt lost its game at Virginia but played the Cavaliers pretty tough for most of the game. There’s no shame in losing that one, and unfortunately for the Panthers it was their only game of the week. The game at Louisville was postponed and they are now set to return to game action on Sunday at Georgia Tech. Pitt’s upcoming schedule has them squaring off with teams near them in the standings, with contests coming up against the Jackets and two games against both NC State and Clemson in the weeks to come.



Tier III: Tuesday in Greensboro



10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-10, 5-7) Last Week: No. 11 Notre Dame is far from “good” but is establishing itself as one of the teams at the bottom of the league standings that the top teams don’t want to play. The Irish have now won three of their last four and continue to have one of the league’s top offenses. Their shootout win over Duke was impressive after they nearly took down Georgia Tech on the road. And now, Notre Dame has winnable home games against Miami and Clemson upcoming. Could the Irish be a .500 team in ACC play by the time next week’s power rankings roll out?

11. Duke Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6) Last Week: No. 6 Duke just keeps losing and slid five spots down our rankings this week because of it. The Blue Devils have lost three straight, including two at home this week against North Carolina and Notre Dame. It’s not that they are really far away from being decent but they just aren’t doing a great job closing out games and teams don’t seem to be afraid to play them. If the season ended today, Duke would be playing in the first round of the ACC Tournament. In desperate need of a turnaround, the Devils will have their chance this week with games at NC State and Wake Forest, before Virginia comes to Cameron next weekend.

12. NC State Wolfpack (8-8, 4-7) Last Week: No. 13 NC State obliterated an undermanned Boston College team on Saturday but went quietly in its next game out against Syracuse. With Devon Daniels out, the Pack are a lock to finish below .500 in ACC play and likely right around where they currently sit in the conference standings (12th). State hosts Duke this week before heading to Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

13. Miami Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10) Last Week: No. 12 Like Notre Dame, Miami is a team with a bad record that a lot of teams would probably rather not play right now. The Hurricanes came as close as one can to pulling an upset on Saturday, leading Virginia Tech in the final second before losing in overtime. They have lost five of their last six but with wins over Louisville and Duke and last weekend’s close loss to Tech, it’s clear that Miami can play with teams at the top of the league, at least sometimes. The Canes missed an upset chance at UNC on Monday but they travel to Notre Dame this weekend in their only game upcoming this week.

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-8, 3-8) Last Week: No. 14 Wake Forest is becoming more competitive, at least when the Deacs play other struggling teams. They have won three of their last five, including a 69-65 win at Boston College on Wednesday night. Steve Forbes is in the early stages of a full rebuild but it seems safe that Wake won’t finish last in the league, which is a small victory. The Demon Deacons have a tough one this weekend at Florida State before they host struggling Duke next week.

15. Boston College Eagles (3-12, 1-8) Last Week: No. 15 BC finally returned to action over the weekend and were blown out by a run-of-the-mill NC State team. The Eagles trailed by as many as 32 in a game that was never really close after the first couple minutes of the contest. They confirmed their place in the basement with a home loss to Wake Forest, which puts them two games behind the Deacs in the win column with just a few more weeks of games to go. BC travels to Syracuse and Georgia Tech this week.

