CavsCorner - ACC Power Rankings: 2.26.21

The Seminoles have now won four straight since returning to game action on February 13th, having beaten Pitt and Miami on the road this week. With three games to go, FSU is the clear favorite for a second-straight regular-season title, with a two-game lead in the loss column. The Noles had been dominant at home but before this week had won just a single ACC road game in three attempts. But with two comfortable road wins this week, they have proven that they aren’t reliant on their home floor to win games. FSU will face another road test this weekend when the Seminoles travel to Chapel Hill before their home finale against hapless BC on Wednesday.





2. Virginia Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4)

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at Louisville

Last Week: No. 2

The Cavaliers should drop further down this list, but who would jump into the second spot? Most of the teams below Virginia have been on pause or lost games of their own this week, which keeps the Wahoos at No. 2 despite three straight losses. They are reeling and if you look at their entire resume to date there’s really no reason remaining to assume the Hoos are a national title contender, or even an elite team. UVa ranks 14th nationally in offensive efficiency and 30th on defense, which is nowhere near where the Cavaliers were expected to be when the season began. Despite still sitting second in the conference with just over a week to go, the last three games have been a reality check for a team that is still talented enough to win games but probably not good enough to make a real run in March.





3. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 8-4)

Remaining Schedule: Wake, Louisville, at NC State

Last Week: No.3

The Hokies finally came off of their COVID pause but dropped their first game back. They fell behind Georgia Tech in the second half and couldn’t get off the mat in a 69-53 home loss. Tech will look to bounce back with a should-be win against Wake Forest this weekend. The Hokies aren’t the first team to look sluggish off of a COVID pause and they will likely get back on track as the season winds down. After a must-win game against Wake, Tech wraps its home slate against Louisville on Wednesday before finishing at NC State next weekend.





4. Duke Blue Devils (11-8, 9-6)

Remaining Schedule: Louisville, at GT, at UNC

Last Week: No. 9

Here comes Duke? If there was no inertia baked into these power rankings, the Blue Devils would be at No. 2 this week. Still, after another strong week Duke jumps five spots in our rankings, going from afterthought to….a potential ACC contender? The Blue Devils have now won four straight by an average margin of 11 points, including a win over then-No. 7 Virginia. They seem to be rounding into form as the season winds down, even without the departed Jalen Johnson. Duke’s schedule is pretty tough from here on out, though, so the Devils could go either way as we head towards the finish. They host Louisville this weekend before a pair of road trips next week to Georgia Tech and rival UNC.





5. Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 7-4)

Remaining Schedule: at Duke, at VT, UVa

Last Week: No. 4

Louisville went 19 days without playing a game and, like Virginia Tech, struggled in its return. The Cardinals were obliterated at UNC on Saturday, losing 99-54 in a game that was never really competitive. They did bounce back with a home win against Notre Dame on Tuesday, moving them to 7-4 in ACC play. It’s still tough to get a handle on this Louisville team, considering the Cards had such a long pause and have played just 11 ACC games. They have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in the conference, so we will soon see where Louisville fits in the pecking order.





6. Clemson Tigers (14-5, 8-5)

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at Syracuse, Pitt

Last Week: No. 5

Clemson came off of a 12-day layoff on Wednesday with a 60-39 rout of Wake Forest. That win made four straight victories for the Tigers as they have quietly moved to the upper middle class in the ACC standings. Clemson has a relatively favorable three-game slate to finish the season, with games against Miami, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh remaining. If the Tigers can keep up their run of form they could end up with one of the higher seeds in the ACC Tournament and potentially a top-four finish.





7. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-8, 8-5)

Remaining Schedule: FSU, at Syracuse, Duke

Last Week: No. 6

UNC had an interesting week to say the least. The Tar Heels smashed Louisville on Saturday and briefly into fourth place in the conference. But UNC lost its mid-week game against Boston College and replaced the Eagles with a non-conference tilt against Marquette. Needless to say, that late scheduling didn’t pay off, as the Heels went down 83-70 at home to an 11-12 Marquette team that is nowhere near the NCAA Tournament. After a topsy-turvy week, UNC has a tough run to the finish, with home games against FSU and Duke bookending a trip to Syracuse.





8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-8, 8-6)

Remaining Schedule: Syracuse, Duke, at Wake

Last Week: No. 8

The Yellow Jackets have won three straight games after their heartbreaking loss at Clemson on February 12th. Georgia Tech handled road games at Miami and Virginia Tech, winning those contests by an average of 21.5 points to move to 8-6 in ACC play. With home games this week against Syracuse and Duke, GT could either drop back down to .500 or continue its run and move closer to an NCAA Tournament spot. The most-likely result is probably a split before they finish with a must-win game at Wake Forest next Friday.



