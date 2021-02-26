CavsCorner - ACC Power Rankings: 2.26.21

ACC Power Rankings: 2.26.21
Tier I: The Only Team We Trust
1. Florida State Seminoles (14-3, 10-2)
Remaining Schedule: at UNC, BC, at ND
Last Week: No. 1
The Seminoles have now won four straight since returning to game action on February 13th, having beaten Pitt and Miami on the road this week. With three games to go, FSU is the clear favorite for a second-straight regular-season title, with a two-game lead in the loss column. The Noles had been dominant at home but before this week had won just a single ACC road game in three attempts. But with two comfortable road wins this week, they have proven that they aren’t reliant on their home floor to win games. FSU will face another road test this weekend when the Seminoles travel to Chapel Hill before their home finale against hapless BC on Wednesday.
Tier II: Contenders...Maybe
2. Virginia Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4)
Remaining Schedule: Miami, at Louisville
Last Week: No. 2
The Cavaliers should drop further down this list, but who would jump into the second spot? Most of the teams below Virginia have been on pause or lost games of their own this week, which keeps the Wahoos at No. 2 despite three straight losses. They are reeling and if you look at their entire resume to date there’s really no reason remaining to assume the Hoos are a national title contender, or even an elite team. UVa ranks 14th nationally in offensive efficiency and 30th on defense, which is nowhere near where the Cavaliers were expected to be when the season began. Despite still sitting second in the conference with just over a week to go, the last three games have been a reality check for a team that is still talented enough to win games but probably not good enough to make a real run in March.
3. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 8-4)
Remaining Schedule: Wake, Louisville, at NC State
Last Week: No.3
The Hokies finally came off of their COVID pause but dropped their first game back. They fell behind Georgia Tech in the second half and couldn’t get off the mat in a 69-53 home loss. Tech will look to bounce back with a should-be win against Wake Forest this weekend. The Hokies aren’t the first team to look sluggish off of a COVID pause and they will likely get back on track as the season winds down. After a must-win game against Wake, Tech wraps its home slate against Louisville on Wednesday before finishing at NC State next weekend.
4. Duke Blue Devils (11-8, 9-6)
Remaining Schedule: Louisville, at GT, at UNC
Last Week: No. 9
Here comes Duke? If there was no inertia baked into these power rankings, the Blue Devils would be at No. 2 this week. Still, after another strong week Duke jumps five spots in our rankings, going from afterthought to….a potential ACC contender? The Blue Devils have now won four straight by an average margin of 11 points, including a win over then-No. 7 Virginia. They seem to be rounding into form as the season winds down, even without the departed Jalen Johnson. Duke’s schedule is pretty tough from here on out, though, so the Devils could go either way as we head towards the finish. They host Louisville this weekend before a pair of road trips next week to Georgia Tech and rival UNC.
5. Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 7-4)
Remaining Schedule: at Duke, at VT, UVa
Last Week: No. 4
Louisville went 19 days without playing a game and, like Virginia Tech, struggled in its return. The Cardinals were obliterated at UNC on Saturday, losing 99-54 in a game that was never really competitive. They did bounce back with a home win against Notre Dame on Tuesday, moving them to 7-4 in ACC play. It’s still tough to get a handle on this Louisville team, considering the Cards had such a long pause and have played just 11 ACC games. They have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in the conference, so we will soon see where Louisville fits in the pecking order.
6. Clemson Tigers (14-5, 8-5)
Remaining Schedule: Miami, at Syracuse, Pitt
Last Week: No. 5
Clemson came off of a 12-day layoff on Wednesday with a 60-39 rout of Wake Forest. That win made four straight victories for the Tigers as they have quietly moved to the upper middle class in the ACC standings. Clemson has a relatively favorable three-game slate to finish the season, with games against Miami, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh remaining. If the Tigers can keep up their run of form they could end up with one of the higher seeds in the ACC Tournament and potentially a top-four finish.
7. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-8, 8-5)
Remaining Schedule: FSU, at Syracuse, Duke
Last Week: No. 6
UNC had an interesting week to say the least. The Tar Heels smashed Louisville on Saturday and briefly into fourth place in the conference. But UNC lost its mid-week game against Boston College and replaced the Eagles with a non-conference tilt against Marquette. Needless to say, that late scheduling didn’t pay off, as the Heels went down 83-70 at home to an 11-12 Marquette team that is nowhere near the NCAA Tournament. After a topsy-turvy week, UNC has a tough run to the finish, with home games against FSU and Duke bookending a trip to Syracuse.
8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-8, 8-6)
Remaining Schedule: Syracuse, Duke, at Wake
Last Week: No. 8
The Yellow Jackets have won three straight games after their heartbreaking loss at Clemson on February 12th. Georgia Tech handled road games at Miami and Virginia Tech, winning those contests by an average of 21.5 points to move to 8-6 in ACC play. With home games this week against Syracuse and Duke, GT could either drop back down to .500 or continue its run and move closer to an NCAA Tournament spot. The most-likely result is probably a split before they finish with a must-win game at Wake Forest next Friday.
Tier III: Not Quite Good But Dangerous
9. Syracuse Orange (13-7, 7-6)
Remaining Schedule: at GT, UNC, Clemson
Last Week: No. 7
The Orange went on a quick three-game winning streak before a lopsided loss at Duke stopped the party. With three games left, Syracuse sits on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. The schedule down the stretch is challenging but provides opportunities to build the resume. The Orange head to Atlanta this weekend before hosting UNC on Monday and Clemson on Wednesday, wrapping up their regular season a few days early.
10. NC State Wolfpack (11-9, 7-8)
Remaining Schedule: Pitt, at ND, VT
Last Week: No. 12
NC State has quietly had a nice run of form lately, punctuated with their upset win at Virginia on Wednesday night. The Pack have now won four straight ACC road games and three straight games, with wins at Pitt, Wake, and UVa in recent days. They have a home game against Pitt this weekend that could bring them to .500 in ACC play for the first time since they went to 2-2 with a win over Miami on January 9th. State heads to Notre Dame next Wednesday before wrapping up the season next weekend against Virginia Tech.
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 6-9)
Remaining Schedule: at BC, NC State, FSU
Last Week: No. 10
The Irish have dropped two in a row, with losses at Syracuse and Louisville. They still have one of the nation’s most-efficient offenses but simply aren’t consistent enough to take advantage of it. Notre Dame travels to Boston College this weekend in a should-be win before hosting NC State and Florida State at home. Could the Irish knock off the Pack or Seminoles? Sure. Would we bet on it? Probably not.
Tier IV: Tuesday in Greensboro
12. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-9, 5-8)
Remaining Schedule: at NC State, Wake, at Clemson
Last Week: No. 12
Pitt is in a freefall, losers of four straight and seven of eight. This week, the Panthers played just once, losing to Florida State at home despite keeping the game relatively close. To make matters worse, it was announced on Wednesday that Xavier Johnson decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. The next day, Au’Diese Toney followed suit. Losing Johnson and Toney is a crushing blow to a Pitt team already heading in the wrong direction, and with three games left the Panthers are likely headed for a Tuesday in Greensboro spot.
13. Miami Hurricanes (7-14, 3-13)
Remaining Schedule: at Clemson, at UVa, BC
Last Week: No. 13
Miami has also lost four in a row and eight of its last nine games. The Hurricanes haven’t been particularly close in their recent losses, losing their last three games by a total of 44 points. The road doesn’t get any easier for Miami, which travels to Clemson and UVa this week before wrapping up with Boston College next Friday.
14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-12, 3-12)
Remaining Schedule: at VT, at Pitt, GT
Last Week: No. 14
WF coach Steve Forbes admitted on Wednesday that his team is showing signs of fatigue as they wrap up the campaign. Wake has lost four straight, with blowout losses at home to NC State and Clemson this week. The Deacs can try to play spoiler against Virginia Tech tomorrow before traveling to Pitt and hosting Georgia Tech to end the season.
15. Boston College Eagles (3-13, 1-9)
Remaining Schedule: ND, at FSU, at Miami
Last Week: No. 15
The Eagles still haven’t played since February 13th and remain at the bottom of the standings. BC is supposed to play again this Saturday when Notre Dame comes to Chestnut Hill.
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!