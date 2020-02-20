Tier I: Photo Finish



1. Florida State (22-4, 12-3) Last Week: No. 3 FSU is the only team in the top tier to avoid a loss this week and, as a result, moves up to the top spot in our new rankings. The Seminoles are in the thick of a three-team race for first place in the league, which should be fun to watch down the stretch. After wins over Syracuse and Pittsburgh, FSU has a big game on tap Saturday at NC State followed by a massive clash with Louisville in a rematch of a January game, which Florida State won.

2. Duke (22-4, 12-3) Last Week: No. 1 Duke’s week featured a pair of blowouts, one good and one bad. After running away from Notre Dame in the second half on Saturday, NC State handled its Triangle rival in Raleigh on Wednesday, ending Duke’s seven-game winning streak and putting the Blue Devils in a three-way tie with FSU and Louisville in the loss column. They will have a shot to avenge that loss later this month with a great chance to bounce back sooner, with games upcoming against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before they head to Charlottesville next weekend.

3. Louisville (22-5, 13-3) Last Week: No. 2 Louisville’s funk extended from last week into the weekend, when the Cardinals were beaten at Clemson in a game that wasn’t even very competitive. Jordan Nwora was M.I.A. for the losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson, but he seemed to find his form on Wednesday in a rout of Syracuse at the Yum! Center. Louisville sits alone in first place having played one more game than Duke and FSU, in a title race that could really go to any of the three. The Cards host struggling UNC before heading to FSU in a game that could ultimately decide the regular season race and postseason seeding.



Tier II: Potentially Dangerous



4. Virginia (18-7, 10-5) Last Week: No. 4 Winners of six of their last seven, the Wahoos are trending in the right direction as we approach March and postseason play. They have done a much better job closing games, and their last-second win in Chapel Hill was a big boost as they try to secure their place in the NCAA Tournament, and a top-four ACC finish. If UVa’s offensive improvement is for real, then the Cavaliers have a great chance to play spoiler down the stretch, with home games remaining against Duke and Louisville. But first, they have a pair of road contests this week at Pitt and Virginia Tech that should be challenging but not unwinnable.

5. NC State (17-9, 8-7) Last Week: No. 5 NC State had a very NC State week, going 1-1 and staying within striking distance of UVa for the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack went to Boston College and lost, but naturally, turned around and beat Duke at home comfortably. The win over the Blue Devils is huge for State in a number of ways, as the Pack sit right on the bubble heading into their final five games. They’ll have another chance to improve their resume on Saturday against Florida State, and still have rematches with UNC and Duke to look forward to. And while State is certainly an unpredictable group, the Wolfpack could end up being the most dangerous team outside of the top three in the ACC Tournament if they can put it all together for a couple of days.



Tier III: The Big Middle



6. Notre Dame (16-10, 7-8) Last Week: No. 7 Notre Dame’s last-second win over North Carolina moved the Irish up to sixth in the ACC standings, and that’s where they sit in our rankings as well. Losses at UVa and Duke killed their four-game winning streak but it remains to be seen whether it killed their positive momentum or not. The good news for the Irish is that their schedule is pretty favorable down the stretch, with only one game remaining against a team with an above-.500 league record. With games coming up this week against Wake and BC, Notre Dame could be sitting above .500 itself heading into the final three contests of the season.

7. Syracuse (14-12, 7-8) Last Week: No. 6 The Orange dropped to the third tier of the conference after losing both games this week (at FSU and Louisville). Obviously those aren’t bad losses but the Orange weren’t very competitive in Louisville on Wednesday and don’t exactly look like a team trending in the right direction. After a 6-3 start, they have lost five of their last six, with the lone win a two-point home triumph over Wake Forest. With their NCAA at-large chances drifting away, the Orange desperately need to go 2-0 this week against Georgia Tech and at Pittsburgh.

8. Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8) Last Week: No. 9 The Jackets’ postseason status remains in limbo as they appeal a postseason ban but they are playing decent basketball of late, no matter what fate awaits them. Tech took care of Wake Forest on the road in its only game this week, and now sits a game under .500 in ACC play heading into their final five-game stretch. They won’t win out but the Yellow Jackets don’t have another unwinnable game left on their schedule, starting with a trip to Syracuse this weekend.

9. Clemson Tigers (13-12, 7-8) Last Week: No. 10 After losing three straight, the Tigers have now won two in a row, including an upset over Louisville on Saturday. Despite a rough stretch, Clemson could still finish above .500 and with a decent ACC Tournament seed if the Tigers can beat some comparable teams down the stretch. After a week off, they head to Boston College this weekend.

10. Boston College (13-14, 7-9) Last Week: No. 11 BC earned a nice home win over NC State on Sunday but wasn’t particularly competitive at Virginia, particularly after halftime. The Eagles struggled on defense throughout that loss, allowing the Cavaliers a season-high point total. They have four games left and their next three are at home, starting with that aforementioned matchup against Clemson on Saturday.

11. Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10) Last Week: No. 8 Pitt’s youth has shown lately, with three straight losses heading into the weekend. A loss in Blacksburg over the weekend was followed up by loss at FSU on Tuesday, meaning the Panthers are almost sure of another losing record in ACC play with just four games remaining. They do have an opportunity to play spoiler against Virginia this weekend, however.

12. Virginia Tech (15-11, 6-9) Last Week: No. 12 The Hokies finally ended their losing streak over the weekend by beating Pittsburgh at home but that momentum didn’t stick around for long. Miami knocked off Tech 102-95 in triple overtime on Wednesday night, sending the Hokies to 6-9 in ACC play after a 5-3 start. The outlook for the next couple of weeks isn’t any better for VT, with a home game against UVa sandwiched in between trips to Duke and Louisville.



Tier IV: Tuesday in Greensboro