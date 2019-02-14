Another week has passed and the top of the league looks pretty cut and dry right now. It's one team, then one perhaps two, then everybody else. UNC had cracked into the top tier but that mojo is gone. Meanwhile, FSU continues to climb as the bottom of the league takes it usual posture. So, how do we see things stacking up going into this weekend's games? Check out the way we see it in our updated CavsCorner ACC Power Rankings.



Tier I: The Favorite



1. Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 10-1 ACC) Last Week: 1 The Blue Devils get their own tier this week, as they have emerged as the clear favorite to win the league and arguably the best team in the country. Duke’s barrage of 3s buried Virginia in Charlottesville, and a season sweep of the Cavaliers is an impressive feat. The Devils showed in the rematch that they are nearly unbeatable when they are making their shots at a high clip, and shooting 62 percent from 3 on the road is tough for any opponent to overcome. It looked like they were headed for a big-time let down loss at Louisville on Monday when they fell behind by as many as 23 points. But Duke pulled off a stunning rally for a 71-69 road win, outscoring the Cardinals 35-10 over the final nine minutes of the game. How Duke played in the first 30 minutes wasn’t impressive but the ability to dig out of that hole shows that the Blue Devils have a gear that no other team can reach. After what was surely an emotional win in Louisville, they turn their attention to a pair of in-state rivals with NC State and UNC coming to Durham in the coming days.



Tier II: The Challengers