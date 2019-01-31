ACC Power Rankings: January 31
Another week has passed around the league and the storyline seems to be that the top is more solid, the middle more vexing, and the bottom more...bottom-y. Duke and UVa each kept pace at the top of the pile but Louisville and Carolina are right on their heels, no pun intended. Meanwhile, there are a few teams in the middle that feel like they're about to put up or shut up.
So, how do we see things stacking up going into this weekend's games? Check out the way we see it in our updated CavsCorner ACC Power Rankings.
Tier I: Passing the Tests
1. Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 7-1 ACC)
Last Week: 1
Duke is currently coasting through the easiest portion of its ACC schedule and has won four straight since the surprising home loss to Syracuse a couple of weeks ago. The Blue Devils did get tested on Saturday though, fighting back from a shocking second-half deficit to Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor and eventually winning comfortably. They followed that up with a walk-in-the-park 22-point win over Notre Dame on Monday. Tre Jones returned for against the Yellow Jackets and the Devils should be at full strength as the rematch with Virginia approaches next weekend. Before that clash in Charlottesville, Duke will take a break from ACC play on Saturday when St. John’s comes to town with Boston College coming to Durham on Tuesday night. Barring a stunner, Duke should be 20-2 and 8-1 in conference play when the Blue Devils head to JPJ.
2. Virginia Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 ACC)
Last Week: 2
UVa also got through the week 2-0, and like Duke, had to fight in one game while blowing Notre Dame out in the other. After a convincing victory in South Bend, NC State pushed the Hoos to the brink, forcing UVa to play an extra five minutes to earn its seventh ACC win of the season. It wasn’t a vintage Cavalier performance in Raleigh, but it could be good for the team long-term to get tested and come out on top rather than another comfortable blowout win like they had in their other six conference victories. UVa should be able to take care of Miami at home on Saturday and then will have a week to get ready for the most challenging series of its regular season, when the Wahoos host Duke on Saturday night and then travel to UNC two days later.
Tier II: Tryout Week for Tier I
3. North Carolina Tar Heels (16-4, 6-1 ACC)
Last Week: 3
UNC had the weekend off and then dusted Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday night. We considered moving the Heels into Tier I with how they have played of late, but their upcoming schedule allows us to take a wait-and-see approach and recalibrate in a week. In its four consecutive ACC wins, Carolina has averaged 85 points and won by an average margin of nearly 15 points per game. But those victories have come over three of the worst teams in the league and the other was a home win over a Virginia Tech team that has struggled a bit away from Blacksburg. UNC will have a chance to prove itself as a Tier I team this week, starting with a Saturday trip to Louisville, as the Heels look to avenge their only ACC loss. After that, they will prepare for another rematch when they host NC State on Tuesday night. Win both of those and UNC is probably moving into Tier I territory.
4. Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 7-1 ACC)
Last Week: 4
The Cardinals have won six straight, the longest winning streak in the conference. Just like Wake’s win over NC State is odd, so too is Pitt’s win over Louisville as those two teams continue to trend in opposite directions. Louisville handled the Panthers in the rematch on Saturday, cruising in the second half for a 15-point win at home. The Cards followed that up with a rout of Wake Forest on Wednesday night, helping Louisville keep pace with UVa, Duke, and UNC at the top of the league table. This week will tell us a lot more about a Cardinals team that has already racked up a lot of wins and has put themselves in a position for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and a comfortable NCAA tournament seed. Louisville hosts UNC on Saturday in a huge clash of one-loss teams, giving the Cards the chance to sweep UNC and win an important tiebreaker. Louisville then turns around and travels to No. 12 Virginia Tech on Monday night in another measuring stick game for both of those teams.
Tier III: Dangerous in March
