Another week has passed around the league and the storyline seems to be that the top is more solid, the middle more vexing, and the bottom more...bottom-y. Duke and UVa each kept pace at the top of the pile but Louisville and Carolina are right on their heels, no pun intended. Meanwhile, there are a few teams in the middle that feel like they're about to put up or shut up. So, how do we see things stacking up going into this weekend's games? Check out the way we see it in our updated CavsCorner ACC Power Rankings.



Tier I: Passing the Tests



1. Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 7-1 ACC) Last Week: 1 Duke is currently coasting through the easiest portion of its ACC schedule and has won four straight since the surprising home loss to Syracuse a couple of weeks ago. The Blue Devils did get tested on Saturday though, fighting back from a shocking second-half deficit to Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor and eventually winning comfortably. They followed that up with a walk-in-the-park 22-point win over Notre Dame on Monday. Tre Jones returned for against the Yellow Jackets and the Devils should be at full strength as the rematch with Virginia approaches next weekend. Before that clash in Charlottesville, Duke will take a break from ACC play on Saturday when St. John’s comes to town with Boston College coming to Durham on Tuesday night. Barring a stunner, Duke should be 20-2 and 8-1 in conference play when the Blue Devils head to JPJ.

2. Virginia Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 ACC) Last Week: 2 UVa also got through the week 2-0, and like Duke, had to fight in one game while blowing Notre Dame out in the other. After a convincing victory in South Bend, NC State pushed the Hoos to the brink, forcing UVa to play an extra five minutes to earn its seventh ACC win of the season. It wasn’t a vintage Cavalier performance in Raleigh, but it could be good for the team long-term to get tested and come out on top rather than another comfortable blowout win like they had in their other six conference victories. UVa should be able to take care of Miami at home on Saturday and then will have a week to get ready for the most challenging series of its regular season, when the Wahoos host Duke on Saturday night and then travel to UNC two days later.



Tier II: Tryout Week for Tier I