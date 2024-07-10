Multiple members of Virginia’s coaching staff watched three-star forward Zymicah Wilkins of Christ School (NC) last weekend at DMV Live Session 2 during the June Scholastic Live Period.

A North Carolina product, Wilkins has been closely monitored by UVa the past couple of months and he showed why last weekend: During the three-day event, the 121st ranked player in the country averaged 17.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.

“The end of spring went well with Team United,” he told CavsCorner. “July is going to be big for my AAU team because we qualified for Peach Jam and we are ready for that. June has been good too playing with my high school just getting ready for the winter season.”

Three different coaches, including Tony Bennett, watched Wilkins at DMV Live last weekend which has helped him build a good relationship with the Wahoos.

“I have a pretty good relationship with Virginia,” he explained. “Coach Bennett has been talking to me and he has been telling me what he likes about me. I have also been talking to the assistants from Virginia.”

Wilkins is former high school teammates with current Cavalier Anthony Robinson and that should give him an even deeper level of comfort.

“Virginia has just really been keeping up with me ever since they got Anthony Robinson,” Wilkins explained. “They have been telling my high school coach at Christ School what they like about me and my high school coach has been telling me all of that. They think I could possibly be really good for them.”

UVa has not yet offered Wilkins but that could be coming soon if he continues to to put things together this month.

“I think I need to hustle a little more and just show off the little things a little better,” he said. “They want to see me continue to be a great teammate, continue to rebound on both ends of the ball and they always want to see me defend hard.”

A handful of high major schools are keeping tabs on him and he is hoping to set up some visits soon.

“I am really enjoying the recruitment process,” Wilkins said. “I have been talking to a lot of nice coaches. I am hoping to set up my visits really soon with my mom and dad because I want to commit sometime in the fall right before my high school season.

Along with Virginia, when asked which other schools are prioritizing him, Wilkins identified “Georgetown, NC State, Louisville and Michigan.”



