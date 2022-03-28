Aidan Leigh has been to Virginia more times than he can count.

His parents met at UVa while his father was a running back on the football team. The Wahoos had recruited his older brother to play football as well. Now a high school junior himself, Leigh has made three recruiting visits to Charlottesville, most recently this past weekend to watch a spring practice.

“This weekend was really fun,” the 2023 offensive tackle from Pendleton (SC) High School told CavsCorner after his latest visit. “I love UVa and everything about their program. I got to see how their spring practice is run and I like it a lot.”



