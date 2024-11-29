Ames among three in double-figures as UVa beats Holy Cross

Dai Dai Ames scored 16 points to lead Virginia to a 67-41 victory over Holy Cross on Friday.

Holy Cross was scoreless inside the final six minutes of the game, missing five field-goal attempts plus a free throw that included Anthony Robinson blocking Declan Ryan’s layup attempt to end it.

Ames shot 6-of-9 from the floor. Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely added 13 points apiece for Virginia (5-2). The trio combined for eight of the Cavaliers’ nine 3-pointers.

Max Green made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Holy Cross (4-4), which finished 17-of-51 (33 percent) shooting overall. Caleb Kenney added 10 points.

Virginia opened on a 22-7 run and led 34-21 at the break. Ames scored nine first-half points and Rohde added eight points. Green paced the Crusaders with 11.

The Cavaliers jumped out on a 12-5 surge in the second half, capped by a Jacob Cofie dunk, for a 20-point lead with 15:06 remaining. Holy Cross pulled within 14 points, 46-32, but didn’t get closer.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Virginia, which has won back-to-back games, plays at No. 18 Florida on Wednesday.



