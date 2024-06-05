The first major official visit of the weekend for Tony Elliott and his coaching staff this summer will arrive on Friday as the Hoos are expected to host a talented group of official visitors including nine uncommitted top targets. Those uncommitted targets include three four-star prospects and a pair of top-10 in-state targets.



Notably, the Cavaliers were expected to host Belmont Hill (MA) defensive tackle Tommy Rupley, however, after committing to Duke last month, the three-star prospect has cancelled the remainder of his official visits.



COMMITTED PROSPECTS

A trio of committed prospects will be on Grounds this weekend. While the Cavalier coaching staff will surely be showing attention to these committed prospects, they'll also be relying on the trio of prospects to be peer-recruiting the uncommitted prospects who are visiting The Grounds this weekend.



UNCOMMITTED PROSPECTS

The Cavaliers are the second program to get a crack at the Ashburn native after he took an official visit to North Carolina last weekend. The four-star prospect is also expected to make visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma. Heading into this weekend's official visit, Oklahoma and North Carolina are the perceived leaders for Evans but the Cavaliers will have their opportunity to make a major impact in this recruitment. They're facing an uphill battle in this one.



Delhomme is coming off a visit to Virginia Tech where the Hokies have put a strong foot forward for the Newport News standout. The Cavaliers will now get their chance to impress the four-star in-state target. Throughout his recruitment Delhomme has been a priority for the staff. This weekend will be all about closing the gap with Virginia Tech but the Wahoos will also have to fend off Ohio State and Maryland who are both expected to receive visits later this month from the Warwick standout. The Buckeyes will be especially one to keep a close eye on as he makes a trip to Columbus on June 14.





Bolder has scheduled four visits for this month and the Cavaliers will be the first ones to host the four-star prospect out of North Carolina this weekend. "One thing that stands out is the amount of love that they show me," Bolder told Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman recently. "They want me and they've made it clear to me that I'm a top guy on their board."

He'll also be visiting Ohio State this week for one of the Buckeyes' prospect camps before taking official visits to Duke (June 14), and North Carolina State (June 21).





Coming off an official visit to South Carolina last weekend, the Hoos will hope to make a strong impression on the Hayfield standout for his second official visit. The Gamecocks are a legitimate contender for Overton but we still feel good about where the Cavaliers stand in this recruitment. We're not in FutureCast territory just yet but they have positioned themselves well going forward. Maryland and Virginia Tech are both expected to receive official visits in the upcoming weeks as well.



West is a prospect who we have FutureCasted to land with the Cavaliers. That being said, the North Potomac native is coming off a very strong visit to West Virginia that has given the Mountaineers a ton of momentum in this recruiting. The three-star prospect has had strong previous visits to The Grounds and has developed strong relationships with Elliott, defensive back coach Curome Cox, and defensive recruiting coordinator coach Zach Bradshaw. He's currently expected to make a commitment on June 10 and will likely be deciding between the Cavaliers and West Virginia.



