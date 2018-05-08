As he works toward cutting his list, three-star LB Jackson talks visits
The spring has been kind to three-star Georgia linebacker Nick Jackson. After being offered by UVa, his list has grown dramatically in recent weeks. He's added offers from Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Pitt, and Kentucky, among others.
But a range of visits this spring have helped the Virginia legacy delve deeper into his recruitment, so much so that he believes he very close to the next step of the process.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news