CavsCorner - As spring game nears, three big questions face UVa

It’s hard to believe but spring practices are winding down in Charlottesville. Bronco Mendenhall has been pretty consistent during his two media availabilities in the last month about the work the Wahoos are getting done and the buy-in he’s seeing from his team. He’s also been very complimentary of the effort and renewed focus he’s seen from the “super seniors” who elected to come back and use the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility. Given everything we’ve heard from Mendenhall, most of his assistant coaches, and a number of players, we thought we’d start to get you ready for the weekend and the close of spring ball by sharing our three big questions heading into the finale at noon in Scott Stadium.



1. What did the last two weeks mean for the WR group?

When Mendenhall confirmed the news last week that Virginia had lost standout receiver Lavel Davis to an ACL injury early this spring, the questions which amounted to “what now” were immediate. He pointed to both Ra’Shaun Henry and Dontayvion Wicks as being the guys who, along with stalwart Billy Kemp, had picked up the slack this month with the 6-foot-7 Davis shelved until November at the earliest. Now, with the rest of last week and this full week leading to Saturday’s spring game, the question will be what the passing game looks like without the rising-sophomore phenom. When your quarterback situation is set, the focus and attention from outside of your program shifts a bit and there’s no doubt that the loss of Davis—coupled with the need for the offense to show more in its traditional running game—is the top storyline as the Hoos wrap up spring ball. The depth certainly lends itself to a lot of answers. Henry, Wicks, Kemp, Keytaon Thompson, Nathaniel Beal, Demick Starling, and even former CB turned wideout Jaylon Baker provide some depth. The key will be what questions OC Robert Anae is looking to ask this group. You can’t replace a player like Davis with just one guy but in Beal the Cavaliers still have the same type of length and in Wicks and Starling the same kind of impactful playmaking ability, it’s just in a different package. The wild card may we be Henry. Given his experience at St. Francis (PA) prior to arriving on Grounds, the 6-foot-3, 190 pounder looked like a surefire contributor going into his senior season last fall. But it took a while for the Texas native to catch on. Now, in his “super senior” year, the Hoos might have to lean on him even more to be not only an occasional touchdown scorer but a consistent producer in Davis’ stead.



2. How is the running back competition shaking out? Or, is it?