There have been significant changes implemented in the recruiting process with the coronavirus travel ban in place.

No visits to college campuses. College coaches cannot come to high schools. Zoom meetings and FaceTime have replaced face-to-face talks.

But April and the first weekend of May was another, typical busy time in the recruiting process and across the ACC there were a total of 37 commitments and every program in the conference had pledges except for Clemson, surprisingly.

As it stands now, North Carolina has the top class in the ACC followed by Clemson, Miami, Virginia and Pitt.

The Cavaliers and the Panthers have been especially busy this past month with six commitments each. Virginia landed four-star defensive end Josh McCarron along with a bunch of three-star standouts including linebacker West Weeks in recent days.