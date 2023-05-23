Beekman's stay-or-go decision will be a big one for the Wahoos
With Virginia seemingly done with additions to its 2023-2024 roster as the summer approaches, the basketball program now waits on the final decision of one player on whether he’ll stay or go.
All eyes are on Reece Beekman, who declared for the NBA Draft earlier this spring with another year of eligibility in his pocket. Beekman is going through the draft process with the ability to determine by the end of the month whether he will return to UVa or keep his name in the NBA Draft and begin his pro career.
The ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year participated in the NBA Draft combine last week and seemingly did nothing to damage his draft stock. If anything, he likely improved it. Beekman had a 15-point, 4-assist game on Thursday and throughout the combine showed his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. While he’s a capable scorer, Beekman would likely be considered for the draft primarily because of his defensive acumen.
The decision Beekman has in front of him is massive for him personally, of course, but also for the UVa program. Should he decide to keep his name in the draft, Virginia could have its first player drafted in two years (Trey Murphy in 2021) and the 10th over the last decade.
With the Wahoos awaiting final word from their star guard, we’re taking a look at how the roster will have to shift whether he comes back or doesn’t.
If Beekman Returns...
Obviously, this would be the preferred scenario for just about all involved. Beekman averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 assists per contest last year and could certainly improve those averages if he comes back for another go. He would become the team’s de-facto leader in his fourth season with the program. Beekman’s return would certainly raise the ceiling (and the floor) for the forthcoming UVa team, and the Milwaukee native would likely be a preseason All-ACC selection and the favorite for ACC Defensive Player of the Year again.
Beekman has developed into a premier perimeter defender and his return is UVa’s best path to once again dominating on that end of the floor. The Cavaliers haven’t had an elite defense in a few years now and if they are going to get closer to where they’ve been in the past, having Beekman return could only be seen as a big win for the program.
His return to Charlottesville would have a pretty significant impact on the rest of the roster, too. Beekman can play both on and off the ball in the backcourt, meaning UVa would continue to have several options at the point. Georgetown transfer Dante Harris will be eligible to play this season and the former Hoya should take on a significant role after sitting out the spring semester. If Beekman returns, UVa’s backcourt could have a similar dynamic to what we’ve seen in the past, with Harris sliding into Clark’s role.
If that happens, it allows other off-ball guards to not have to worry about playing point alongside Harris. Beekman’s presence would probably take some minutes away from Harris, too, and potentially force him to come off the bench rather than starting. And, of course, if Beekman returns, it means less playing time for every other guard, even the off-ball guards.
Bottom line: It would be a boon for next season's team to have No. 2 back and would help the "reload" exponentially to have him amide a young nucleus of players all looking to settle in amid the program's typically lofty expectations.
If Beekman Goes Pro...
Clearly, this is not ideal for the roster though it is a “win” in a sense for the program, sending another player to the league before his eligibility is up. Should Beekman decide to stay in the draft pool and pursue a pro career, he joins a small army of departures with the entire starting five leaving the program this offseason.
If he leaves, the backcourt (and the roster as a whole) will be even more overhauled. Harris would become the player most counted on to pick up the slack. The only true ball-handling guard on the roster if Beekman leaves, Harris would probably be asked to play significant minutes and handle the ball quite a bit more than we’ve seen in previous years. Since Clark arrived at UVa prior to the national championship season, Tony Bennett has liked to have a couple of somewhat interchangeable ball handlers on the court together, and that may prove difficult should Beekman move on.
The big question then is if the Hoos try to find a last-minute "replacement" for Beekman, which seems much easier said than done, or if they simply roll with what they have on the roster. There is certainly nothing UVa can do to fully replace Beekman at this late date but the staff may decide to roll the dice on an addition simply to fill in depth in the backcourt.
Assuming UVa sticks with the roster it has, then transfer guard Andrew Rohde will likely be asked to handle the ball quite a bit more than if Beekman returns. Rohde is a versatile player that can play both on and off the ball, and has the size at 6-foot-6 to play 1 through 3. He played point guard at St. Thomas most of the time and the best UVa comparison for him is Ty Jerome, a bigger ball handler that can move and create off the ball as well. If Beekman goes, Rohde will simply be asked to handle the ball more in addition to his off-ball duties.
Beekman’s departure would also likely increase playing time for Isaac McKneely with one less guard to play by default. The same goes for Taine Murray and incoming freshman Elijah Gertrude (provided he’s healthy and ready to go following his knee injury last year). Both Murray and Gertrude have a shot to have significant roles no matter what, but Beekman’s departure would further amplify their positions.
While Beekman not returning would not be great news for this next season, it may help the 2024-25 team as this new core of guards gets more time playing together and sets themselves up for a better future.
Bottom line: It certainly wouldn't "doom" next season's team but it would certainly make it especially difficult for the retooled group to once again be atop the ACC standings fighting for a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament.