With Virginia seemingly done with additions to its 2023-2024 roster as the summer approaches, the basketball program now waits on the final decision of one player on whether he’ll stay or go. All eyes are on Reece Beekman, who declared for the NBA Draft earlier this spring with another year of eligibility in his pocket. Beekman is going through the draft process with the ability to determine by the end of the month whether he will return to UVa or keep his name in the NBA Draft and begin his pro career. The ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year participated in the NBA Draft combine last week and seemingly did nothing to damage his draft stock. If anything, he likely improved it. Beekman had a 15-point, 4-assist game on Thursday and throughout the combine showed his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. While he’s a capable scorer, Beekman would likely be considered for the draft primarily because of his defensive acumen. The decision Beekman has in front of him is massive for him personally, of course, but also for the UVa program. Should he decide to keep his name in the draft, Virginia could have its first player drafted in two years (Trey Murphy in 2021) and the 10th over the last decade. With the Wahoos awaiting final word from their star guard, we’re taking a look at how the roster will have to shift whether he comes back or doesn’t.



If Beekman Returns...

Obviously, this would be the preferred scenario for just about all involved. Beekman averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 assists per contest last year and could certainly improve those averages if he comes back for another go. He would become the team’s de-facto leader in his fourth season with the program. Beekman’s return would certainly raise the ceiling (and the floor) for the forthcoming UVa team, and the Milwaukee native would likely be a preseason All-ACC selection and the favorite for ACC Defensive Player of the Year again. Beekman has developed into a premier perimeter defender and his return is UVa’s best path to once again dominating on that end of the floor. The Cavaliers haven’t had an elite defense in a few years now and if they are going to get closer to where they’ve been in the past, having Beekman return could only be seen as a big win for the program. His return to Charlottesville would have a pretty significant impact on the rest of the roster, too. Beekman can play both on and off the ball in the backcourt, meaning UVa would continue to have several options at the point. Georgetown transfer Dante Harris will be eligible to play this season and the former Hoya should take on a significant role after sitting out the spring semester. If Beekman returns, UVa’s backcourt could have a similar dynamic to what we’ve seen in the past, with Harris sliding into Clark’s role. If that happens, it allows other off-ball guards to not have to worry about playing point alongside Harris. Beekman’s presence would probably take some minutes away from Harris, too, and potentially force him to come off the bench rather than starting. And, of course, if Beekman returns, it means less playing time for every other guard, even the off-ball guards. Bottom line: It would be a boon for next season's team to have No. 2 back and would help the "reload" exponentially to have him amide a young nucleus of players all looking to settle in amid the program's typically lofty expectations.



If Beekman Goes Pro...