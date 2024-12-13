Behind 25-4 run, Cavaliers pull away from Bethune-Cookman

Elijah Saunders scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, when Jacob Cofie scored all 12 of his points, and Virginia closed the game on a 25-4 run to beat Bethune-Cookman 59-41 on Thursday night.

Bethune-Cookman scored 12 of the opening 15 points of the game after Virginia started 1-of-15 from the field with six turnovers. Ishan Sharma got the Cavaliers back in it after making three 3-pointers in four minutes to tie it at 14-all.

Virginia was setting up for the final shot of the first half before Brayon Freeman poked it away and made a breakaway layup at the other end for a 21-18 lead at the break. The Cavaliers had seven made field goals and eight turnovers at halftime.

Virginia pulled away midway through the second half by scoring 12 straight points, capped by three-point plays by Andrew Rohde and Cofie. Bethune-Cookman was scoreless for four minutes during the stretch.

Isaac McKneely gave Virginia the first double-digit lead of the game, 52-41, during a game-closing 13-0 run. Bethune-Cookman only made two of its last 14 shots, including eight straight misses down the stretch.

Sharma finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for Virginia (6-4). Cofie secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Freeman scored 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-7).

Virginia continues its five-game homestand on Wednesday against Memphis. Bethune-Cookman faces another Power Four opponent on Saturday against West Virginia.



