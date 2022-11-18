Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later.

The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday’s night’s matchup between between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game.

UVa went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10 and had 10 assists, the first double-double of his career.

This was the teams’ first meeting since Dec. 28, 1968, when Baylor won 79-61. Combined they have won two of the past three national championships, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. The Bears fell to 5-2 in Las Vegas games while Virginia has won seven of the past eight tournaments it has played in November.